Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Kyle Brandon as General Manager of The Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Kyle Brandon has been appointed the general manager of the Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport. Mr. Brandon brings over 9 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the director of accounting and human resources with Hersha Hospitality Management.

Newly Appointed General Manager, Kyle Brandon (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Kyle to the team," said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "We look forward to his strong leadership of the property's executive team."

Prior to joining the Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport, Brandon served in various hospitality leadership roles. Prior to Hersha Hospitality Management, Kyle was the general manager for the Tru Louisville East with the Kana Hotel group, assistant general manager for the Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown, the Galt House by Wyndham, Embassy Suites Louisville East, and the Aloft Newport on the Levee. Brandon is a graduate of Schoolcraft College in Detroit Michigan and serves as a certified travel ambassador for the Louisville Conversion and Visitors Bureau.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

(PRNewsFoto/Commonwealth Hotels LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.