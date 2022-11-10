Team Red, White & Blue and Supporters Honor Veterans with Sweat Equity

WOD for Warriors event to support America's leading health and wellness community for veterans

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veterans Day, veterans and supporters will complete a series of mountain climbers, power cleans, and functional fitness exercises to support the men and women who served our country. WOD for Warriors is a national fundraiser and workout of the day, presented by The Vitamin Shoppe and sponsored by FOX Nation .

Team Red, White & Blue logo (PRNewswire)

As part of the event, participants tackle the Armistice WOD at gyms across the country or virtually through the Team RWB App. The Armistice WOD includes six rounds representing the six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces - Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force.

The WOD includes 11, 19, and 18 reps of exercises, marking the end of World War I on 11/11/1918. The 2-minute rest and reflection is representative of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where at 11 a.m. on November 11 every year, honors are rendered to remember those lost in service to our nation.

Host gyms organize fundraisers to support Team RWB's mission while enabling community members to do more than say "thank you" on Veterans Day. Top gym fundraisers can win equipment from Valor Fitness .

"WOD for Warriors is an opportunity to show veterans that their best days are ahead," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "We're stoked that our partners at The Vitamin Shoppe and hundreds of participants across the nation are honoring veterans through functional fitness this year."

No-equipment exercises, modifications, and an adaptive WOD are available to offer athletes of all abilities the opportunity to support with sweat equity. Demonstrations can be found on the Team RWB YouTube channel .

To further support America's veterans, The Vitamin Shoppe and its brand partners, including 1st Phorm, BodyTech, Cellucor/C4, Prime Hydration, and RedCon1 – will donate $50,000 to Team RWB as lead sponsors of this year's WOD for Warriors. Through November 13, every purchase of these brands at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, as well as on www.vitaminshoppe.com, includes a $1 donation to support Team RWB and our nation's veterans.

FOX Nation also offers all military and veterans a free first year subscription. Learn more at foxnation.com/military .

Learn more or register as a host gym or individual for WOD for Warriors at teamrwb.org/w4w .

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 200,000 members spread across more than 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.

a Team Red, White & Blue member does a power clean with a barbell in a gym. (PRNewswire)

