Kaleyra extends Oracle partnership to leverage Oracle Cloud

Migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enables expansion of customer reach and global capabilities

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, today announced that many of its upcoming services being launched in late 2022 would be powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This deeper partnership will also allow Kaleyra to extend its existing partnership with Oracle to reach thousands of customers more effectively.

To serve this massive market, Kaleyra has selected Oracle Cloud to power some of its newer services due to its superior performance, cost efficiency, improved security, global availability, and on-demand scalability. The combined offering can bring speed, reliability and security to thousands of customers worldwide. Kaleyra's expanded platform delivers a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market for enterprise businesses worldwide.

Kaleyra's long-term partnership with Oracle dates back to 2018 when Oracle Eloqua and Responsys were natively integrated into Kaleyra's communication gateways for delivery. Due to this native integration, customer adoption has grown and increased communications volumes over time in the U.S., Europe, and APAC markets.

More recently, in 2020, Kaleyra released another integration between its SaaS platform, Kaleyra.io, and Oracle Eloqua, based on the Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (ACX) framework that developers can use to build plugins for the Oracle product suite. The plugin created by Kaleyra is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace at this link . Kaleyra plans to leverage Oracle ACX in the future to create plugins for additional communications channels.

"Over our long-term relationship, Oracle's support has reinforced Kaleyra's offering and driven great results," said Mauro Carobene, Kaleyra's chief business officer, "Our participation in Oracle PartnerNetwork and decision to start adopting Oracle Cloud further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables Oracle's customers to easily reap the benefits of Kaleyra as a communication platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork .

