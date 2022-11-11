North American AgTech Customer Selects Heliospectra's Smart LED Light Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (NASDAQ First North Growth Market: HELIO), a leader in smart lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order for an American AgTech company providing farmers with innovative and sustainable solutions for crop growth and pests and disease protection. The order is for Heliospectra's smart wireless solution, including the MITRA LED lighting solution, the Adelphi wireless connector, and the helioCORE™ system. The data-driven wireless solution creates a connected light system that optimizes the light environment for crops while providing significant energy savings for growers. The order value is $795,000 USD.

Based in Northeast USA, the customer combines DNA-encoded libraries, AI, Structure-Based Design, and Machine Learning to provide growers with new tools to grow successfully and sustainably while protecting crops from pests and diseases. All while advocating increased adoption of data-driven and emerging technologies in agriculture.

Heliospectra's new smart wireless solution combines the durable, high-intensity LED light fixture MITRA, with the Adelphi wireless connector, sensors, and the helioCORE™ control system. The system allows growers to create growth zones, set DLI targets, and create and replicate light strategies throughout the growth cycle, providing growers and AgTech companies with control, light automation, and substantial energy savings while delivering a high-quality light environment and superior crop quality.

"Our new wireless data-driven solution allows growers to create a stable and sustainable light environment by automating light on a microclimate level. Customers gain substantial energy savings as the system supplies the crop with the right amount of light throughout the day while refraining from using the lights when not needed, for a stable, high-quality production year-round. I'm excited to see our new solution installed on a bigger scale, and I look forward to seeing what goals we can achieve together", said Bonny Heeren, CEO, of Heliospectra.

The order will be delivered in Q1 2023.

