Lionsgate Launches Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards Initiative in Partnership with Leading Shareholder Loyalty Platform TiiCKER

Becomes First Major Hollywood Studio to Utilize Collectible Commemorative Shareholder Certificates, Movie Ticket and STARZ Streaming Platform Discounts, Movie Premiere Giveaways, and Other Perks to Build Retail Shareholder Loyalty & Engagement

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) has partnered with TiiCKER, the leading consumer shareholder loyalty platform, to launch the ground-breaking Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards™ program to increase retail shareholder engagement with the studio's vast portfolio of film and television brands & franchises, the two companies announced today.

Lionsgate, home to the blockbuster John Wick, Hunger Games, Twilight Saga, Dirty Dancing, Expendables, Ghosts, Saw, Power, Now You See Me and Mad Men brands & franchises, among many others, will now offer verified shareholders a wide array of perks under its tiered Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards program. (www.TiiCKER.com/LGF) These include limited-edition, collectible Lionsgate commemorative shareholder certificates featuring favorite Lionsgate movies & television series, a 50% discount on a full-year subscription to global streaming platform STARZ, discounts on movie tickets in partnership with Atom Tickets and discounts on a broad range of Lionsgate events, experiences and merchandise. Shareholder rewards will also include giveaways and sweepstakes that give shareholders the opportunity to win free tickets to movie premieres or host hometown screenings.

TiiCKER is the leading consumer shareholder loyalty platform and inventor of verified perks, providing unique access to shareholder rewards, commission-free trading, and insights to empower individual investors to engage with the brands they love.

"Lionsgate Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards is a great opportunity to engage with our retail investor base by partnering with best-in-class shareholder loyalty platform TiiCKER to use our portfolio of film and television properties to create an experience with lasting value for our shareholders," said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate EVP, Head of Global Products & Experiences. "It is a ground-breaking way of connecting with retail shareholders, while continuing to grow the worlds of our biggest brands with consumers around the globe."

"We're thrilled to debut our first partnership with a world-class Hollywood film & television studio and their tens of millions of subscribers and fans in utilizing the TiiCKER platform to build shareholder loyalty and engagement," said Jeff Lambert (Tii: JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Individual shareholders are loyal and want to connect with the companies they own and Lionsgate's Shareholder Rewards program is the most comprehensive suite of perks and experiences ever introduced by a public company. We're honored to be their partner on this blockbuster program."

Under the Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards program, perks are available at TiiCKER.com/LGF or in the TiiCKER app and can be redeemed when a shareholder creates an account connected to their brokerage account, verifying their stock ownership. In addition to rewarding shareholders with free perks and VIP access, Lionsgate and its retail investors will now be able to communicate and interact directly on the platform.

As the world's first intelligent software platform that engages, verifies and rewards retail shareholders, TiiCKER includes articles and insights on companies and brands to help everyday investors discover publicly traded companies, a Brand Search Engine to find the public companies behind their favorite brands, and a collection of Shareholder Store™ e-commerce sites.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Brown and Eva Feder, Senior VP of Business and Legal Affairs.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 100 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading and custom articles and content. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

