MedReps Reveals 2023 Top Choice Medical Sales Employers

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedReps, a career site for medical sales representatives, revealed Teleflex, CONMED and Agiliti as the top three choices of large employers to work for. Acumed, 23andMe and Precision Medical were voted top small employers.

The 2023 Best Places to Work in Medical Sales report polled the MedReps community to identify which medical sales companies are currently the most sought-after in the industry. The report includes a top 10 list for both large and small organizations.

"Best Places to Work highlights organizations that are excelling in key areas we know are important to medical sales professionals," said Josh Goodwin, CEO of MedReps.

"In addition to their desirability in the recruitment marketplace, this year we placed particular emphasis on culture, innovation, leadership and career growth and development opportunities when evaluating the Best Places to Work contenders."

Top voted Teleflex and Conmed scored well across all attributes, with particularly high ratings for culture and flexibility and remote work options. As organizations establish a post-pandemic "new normal", employees appear to be appreciative of employers who are continuing to offer flexibility. In third place, Agiliti scored particularly well for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and reputation.

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open from May to June 2022. Voting was conducted from August to September 2022. Best Places to Work includes responses from the MedReps medical sales community. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), reputation and flexibility and remote work.

About MedReps

MedReps is the leading job site in medical sales, giving members access to the most sought after medical sales jobs, pharmaceutical sales jobs and career advice. For more information, please visit MedReps.com.

