RPM OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES OPERATIONS IN MEXICO

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM, one of the fastest-growing international logistics companies, has announced its official launch in Mexico, a new business venture capitalizing on the market's need for innovative and personalized supply chain solutions. RPM will leverage its vast industry experience to bring its industry-leading proprietary technology to this new domain.

Throughout its years of business as a non-asset-based logistics provider, RPM has developed a proprietary transport network of independent carriers, many of which service its niche market segments across Mexico. With its newly established presence in the region and 3PL solution-driven capabilities, RPM will primarily cater to OEM suppliers and customers, servicing challenging market segments and aggregating data at every stage of the vehicle life cycle. The company will leverage this expansion to increase its cross-border logistics service offerings to include: transloading, border storage, through-trailer service, first/final mile transportation, door-to-door transportation, spot and contracted services.

To lead the organization through this new endeavor, RPM has tapped industry veteran Raul Ambriz, Vice President of RPM Mexico. Ambriz will closely oversee the organization's growth and strategy within the region, providing cross-border and 3PL solution-driven services to the finished vehicle logistics industry—including strategic planning, network design, capacity planning, information technology, and transportation solutions.

Over the past 10 years, Ambriz has been actively involved in driving the transformation and growth of the industry, collaborating with a multitude of diverse industry leaders to propel impactful solutions. Having worked in various positions at Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics and Penske Logistics before joining RPM, Ambriz brings a distinct outlook and approach to this new role and will be instrumental in facilitating new relationships across the North American continent.

"Establishing RPM Mexico is a huge milestone for the organization. Our network of valued customers and carriers will benefit from a highly efficient, quality-driven, talented workforce that will enhance our service offerings," said Sergio Gutierrez, CEO & President of RPM. "I am thrilled to have Raul Ambriz at the helm of RPM Mexico. His years of experience, paired with his deep understanding of logistics, makes him the perfect fit to ensure a successful expansion into the region."

"Even the most versatile OEMs in the market are experiencing new obstacles and sources of adversity as geopolitical challenges amass, which is why this announcement could not have come at a better time," added Ambriz. "I'm proud to be a part of a people-first organization creating efficient and innovative solutions in this everchanging industry space, and I have no doubt that RPM can deliver results and surmount challenges for new and existing customers across Mexico."

RPM is an international shipping and logistics company specializing in Finished Vehicle and Freight transportation. As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the world, RPM delivers thousands of units per month. RPM has evolved as a differentiated, end-to-end transportation service provider, paving the way as The Driving Force in Logistics™ to meet the everchanging needs of its customers. With a transparent and agile independent carrier network built to maximize efficiency in the digital age, RPM is a mature and trusted carrier partner with rapidly expanding niche capabilities in vehicle logistics and specialized freight transportation. RPM demonstrates its commitment to company growth and a more sustainable, equitable industry future, having been recognized as a 2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplace, 2022 Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Business recipient, 2022 Transport Topics Top 100 Brokerage Firm, 2021 Food Logistics Top Green Provider, and a 2022 Sustainability Awards winner by the Business Intelligence Group.

