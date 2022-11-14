Two New Jewels, Ritz-Carlton Residences, Portland and Frances, Lake Oswego, Announce Collaboration with REALM Global

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM™ a membership and platform comprised of elite luxury real estate professionals from around the globe welcomes two of the most exclusive premium properties in the Pacific Northwest, Frances and the Ritz-Carlton Residences . These prestigious new developments are represented by Luxe Forbes Global Properties, a Portland, Oregon-based boutique, full-service real estate company serving clients around the world.

"This type of collaboration is the future of real estate." REALM CEO Julie Faupel

Located in Lake Oswego, the all-penthouse Frances community offers a luxurious lifestyle that merges opulence, convenience and exclusivity featuring top-of-the-line amenities, appliances, and finishes in a beautiful and unrivaled location.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Portland are considered to be a new jewel in the city's growing skyline, and a gateway to the future of Pacific Northwest living. As the first ultra-luxury residential high-rise in the Northwest, this incredible property offers vacation-style living among a community of business leaders and creative influencers.

"Luxe Forbes Global Properties has developed a portfolio of clients and properties that define elevated living in the Northwest," says Terry Sprague, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Broker for Luxe Properties. "Partnering with REALM gives our clients access to high-net-worth buyers and top-producing luxury brokers from around the globe. This synergy makes me even more excited about the opportunities in Portland today and in the coming years."

"REALM is so proud to announce this latest synergy in the Northwest. The ethos of the developers combined with the expertise and track record of Terry Sprague and his team is guaranteed to produce a highly-regarded product and enviable market position," says REALM Founder and CEO, Julie Faupel. "This type of collaboration is the future of real estate and it's no surprise that these visionaries are bringing it to their markets."

In August, REALM Global was recognized as real estate's Top Luxury Standout for 2022 by Inman Media, the real estate industry's leading resource. REALM joined the ranks of a prestigious group of agents, brokers, creative thinkers, and deal makers who were celebrated for testing the boundaries of the luxury real estate world and leading the industry into the future.

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking, and its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer and includes a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then matches elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have.

About Luxe Forbes Global Properties

LUXE | Forbes Global Properties is a boutique, full-service agency serving clients from around the world. LUXE is the market leader for exclusive residential and commercial properties, vineyards/wineries, and equestrian facilities. Whether clients are in the market to buy or sell, they deserve the incomparable service only LUXE | Forbes Global Properties can offer.

