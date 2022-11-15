2022 CIO Award Winners Announced as Info-Tech Research Group Celebrates Exceptional IT Leaders

The CIO Awards honor IT leaders who have demonstrated excellence in Info-Tech Research Group's Business Vision diagnostic program.

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Info-Tech CIO Awards. The awards recognize outstanding IT leaders who have delivered exceptional business value to their organizations and achieved high stakeholder satisfaction scores through Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision program for 2022.

Since 2016, Info-Tech has celebrated exceptional IT leaders who have demonstrated success, as quantified by their direct business stakeholders. The CIO Business Vision program determines the annual list of winners by measuring an organization's satisfaction with IT's core services for the year. The results provide CIOs with the insights required to jump-start a successful IT strategy.

"The most critical metric for any IT leader is stakeholder satisfaction, and Info-Tech's CIO Award recipients have excelled in this key metric," says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of global services and delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. "It is our privilege to recognize and honor this year's award winners, who have delivered exceptional value to their respective organizations and the industry. We wish them continued success."

Of the many contenders for the 2022 CIO Awards, 40 winners have been identified globally across multiple leadership categories, including large and enterprise, medium, and small business divisions. The awards also celebrate Growth Leaders, technology leaders who have seen the most significant annual jump in business stakeholder satisfaction with IT services.

A variety of industries are represented in this year's awards program, such as healthcare, higher education, insurance, construction, financial services, manufacturing, and the public sector.

Winners of the 2022 CIO Awards are as follows:

Large & Enterprise Business Division

Douglas Van Gelder , Los Angeles County Development Authority

Daniel Milei, County of San Luis Obispo, California

Rick Doig and Debbie Lewis , Royal Canadian Mint

Justin Williamson , Alliance Resource Partners

Linda Vigesaa , Mt. Hood Community College

Kimberly Lemley , Cobb County Government

Jesse Oman , Old Republic National Title Insurance Company

Adam Templeton , Aecon Construction Group Inc.

Shane Simmons , South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

NeeCee Cornish , Western University of Health Sciences

Jim Man , UA Finance

Jenny Francis , Hunter Water

Rocky Bacani , Meralco

Liz Gosling , Auckland University of Technology

Medium Business Division

Josh Lazar , Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Courts of Florida

Dave Blum , Hylant Group, Inc.

Marc Menhart , The W W Williams Company

Shane Kilgore , Corvias

Kevin Higgins , Kansas City Chiefs Football Club

Eric Matthews , City of Allen

Kelly Becker, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

Allan Chen , California Institute of the Arts

Karl Mosgofian, Gainsight

Carl Smith , King's Daughters Medical Center

Small Business Division

Barry Parker , O'Neill Vintners and Distillers

Michael Tomasek , WESTconsin Credit Union

Richard Roark , Bay Federal Credit Union

Dean Paulson , Denver Zoological Foundation

Jeff Scheetz , City of Avondale, Arizona

Sandeep Patel , Early Childhood Education and Care Department

Timothy Murphy , Office of Joe G. Tedder , Tax Collector for Polk County

Mark Jones , Veramed

Thomas Barczak , InSource Solutions

Jim Ganotis , Destination Cleveland

James Blair , Todd Energy

Growth Leaders

Wayne McKenzie , Caribbean Utilities Company, LTD.

Andrea Ballinger , Oregon State University

John Walter , Lindt and Sprungli ( Canada ), Inc.

Randy Sunderman , Heartland Co-op

Michael Murray , Sirtex Medical Limited

To see the complete list of winners and learn more about the awards, please visit the 2022 Info-Tech CIO Awards page.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

