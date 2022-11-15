AirShow China 2022-LoongUAV tactical drone attracts attention

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2022, the 14th Airshow China ended perfectly in Zhuhai. Many interesting UAV products were exhibited in this air show, such as the WJ-700 "Falcon" large-scale inspection and attack UAV of the Third Academy of Aerospace Science and Industry, AVIC's Wing Loong-1E medium and low altitude UAV, LoongUAV's Loong 4 multi-rotor precision surveillance tactical drone, China Aerospace Science and Technology's Rainbow-4 medium-range surveillance drone, etc.
Nowadays, more and more unmanned equipment has been put into use. Among them, UAVs with various combat purposes are frequently used in wars. Loong 1 is a targeting drone that can provide precise positioning of long-range targets. Loong 2 is a reconnaissance drone that can be deployed quickly and covertly to detect battlefield conditions. The Loong 5 is an attack drone that can bombard targets in large areas. The Loong 4 is a medium-sized multi-rotor UAV. It's featuring heavy load capacity and long flight duration, which can meet different combat needs and attract the attention of all audiences at the air show.
Loong 4 can carry four 82mm and six 60mm mortars, lock the target position by the tracking pod, and perform the bombing mission from the air. It supports single-shot and multi-shot modes, and the drop accuracy is less than or equal to 2m, which is suitable for precise strikes in wartime. At the same time, when the tri-light payload is carried, it can also provide meter-level high-precision position data for the target artillery calibration.
LoongUAV designs, develops, manufactures, and markets professional tactical drones, and provides a variety of OEM/ODM services. LoongUAV is committed to building high cost-performance, lightweight, penetrating, invisibility, modularization, heavy capacity, and long duration drone products. Able to carry out intelligent, accurate and diversified combat tasks in a high-threat battlefield environment.
For more information, please visit www.loonguav.com or contact sales@loonguav.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE LoongUAV