Canadian American Business Council to Host 28th Annual State of the Relationship Gala

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - This evening, the Canadian American Business Council (CABC) will host its 28th Annual State of the Relationship, an event celebrating the Canada-U.S. relationship. This year's event is hosted at the Trillium Ballroom in Ottawa and will feature diplomats, dignitaries, and business leaders from both sides of the border.

With over thirty years of operation, the CABC is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors. The State of the Relationship is the council's annual celebration of the Canada-US relationship and brings together hundreds of business leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and luminaries.

"Each year the CABC is delighted to convene an evening of fellowship that brings together leaders from both sides of the border and allows us to further strengthen the special nature Canada-US relations," said Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the CABC. "During a time where we continue to see our historically close relationship tested, it is more important than ever to renew the ties that bind us together and make our bilateral friendship the envy of the world."

The State of the Relationship emcee is Joyce Napier of CTV News and will feature a discussion between the Minister of Defence, The Honourable Anita Anand, US Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen and CABC's CEO, Maryscott Greenwood. The evening will include the presentation of the CABC's distinguished Corporate Leadership Award which recognizes a business or organization that showed remarkable contributions to sustainability, job creation and innovation – on both sides of the border.

Other special guests will include Canadian Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Trade Commissioner of Canada, and Jennifer Sloan, Vice President of Public Policy at MasterCard Canada.

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Canadian American Business Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada and the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion.

