COSM IS COMING TO TEXAS

The groundbreaking company's second US location will be located in The Colony, outside Dallas, TX

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosm, a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, today announced plans to build its second public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. The company's forthcoming venue will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities.

Cosm was founded in 2020 by Dallas-based Mirasol Capital, through a series of acquisitions of businesses in spatial computing, specialty design, engineering, and immersive video production. Additionally, the company has an office location at the Old Parkland campus where Mirasol is headquartered. With its Dallas roots, opening a venue in the area has been on Cosm's roadmap since its inception.

"Under the leadership of CEO Jeb Terry, Cosm is leveraging its technology to create a new category of immersive entertainment called 'shared reality', working with partners globally to stream live content to physical venues and to virtual worlds alike," said Steve Winn, Mirasol Capital's CEO and majority owner of Cosm. "We are just getting started and have plans to open venues around the world."

"Dallas and North Texas are in Cosm's DNA," added Jeb Terry, Cosm's CEO and President. "Not only is the area experiencing explosive growth, but I am from Dallas and have family there. We've always seen a North Texas location as a core anchor for our business. There is an incredible opportunity to grow alongside The Colony community, and we are proud to call Grandscape 'home' to our second venue."

When completed, Grandscape will be one of the largest and most unique mixed-use real estate developments in the country. Stretching across more than 400 acres, the expansive lifestyle destination expects millions of visitors per year and features retail, entertainment, residential, dining, and attractions. Cosm will be in the heart of Grandscape's entertainment area by the ever-popular outdoor stage and lawn.

"We are excited to have Cosm join the Grandscape family, this innovative venue will thrill visitors in a true one-of-a-kind immersive experience," said Jeff Lind, President of Grandscape.

Designed by Dallas-based architects HKS, Cosm's second venue will house its proprietary, best-in-class technology, where guests will be able to directly experience immersive content across a variety of programming categories, including live sports and entertainment, experiential events, immersive art, music, and more.

"We've been very fortunate to design and shape the venues and physical environments for every major sports franchise in the DFW market. Adding our partnership with Cosm to this list is truly special since this new venue will host fully immersive, virtual environments," said Mark A. Williams, FAIA and Global Director of Venues for HKS. "Cosm offers unparalleled content through live sports, music, and entertainment. Consumers will be embedded into these events without having to travel to them, which is a fantastic evolution in the fan experience."

Earlier this year, Cosm unveiled plans to build its first public venue in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome.

About Cosm

Cosm, based in Los Angeles, California, is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a foundation of 75 years of creating the largest and most prestigious planetariums around the world, the company creates rich immersive experiences around the globe with proprietary technology and state-of-the-art venues that seamlessly bridge the gap between virtual and physical realities, expanding the realm of what's possible. For more information, visit http://www.cosm.com/newsroom.

About Mirasol Capital

Mirasol Capital is a Dallas based investment firm that pursues uncommon opportunities in real estate, technology and entertainment that reimagine how we live, work and play. Mirasol leverages its network, resources and expertise to generate superior returns over the long-term. This vision is influenced by our founder, Steve Winn, an entrepreneur with decades of experience in pioneering new markets across the tax processing, real estate technology and immersive entertainment industries. For more information, please visit www.mirasolcapital.com.

About Grandscape

Grandscape is a brand-new, one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment, dining and shopping destination – an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes NFM and Scheels, as well as chef-driven, world-class restaurants, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment and events. As the 2021 recipient of the RLI International Award for Most Innovative Entertainment & Retail Project, Grandscape continues to lead the way for experience destinations around the globe. For more information visit www.grandscape.com or follow on social channels @grandscapetx.

About HKS

HKS is a global firm of architects, designers, advisors and makers driven by curiosity and devoted to creating places that combine beauty with performance. Our 1,500 people in 26 offices are united by our shared culture and sense of purpose. We value honesty, diversity and inclusion and we celebrate creative thinking across our firm. In partnership with each other, our clients and our partners, we craft powerful ideas and solutions. Together we create places that stand apart.

