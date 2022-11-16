Dada Group sets new records for sales and delivery volume during 2022 Singles' Day Grand Promotion

Over 200,000 physical stores joined Double 11 on JDDJ and JD Shop Now.

Dada Now delivered 120 million orders during 2022 Double 11 shopping festival.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading on-demand delivery and retail platform, has set new sales and delivery volume records for the Singles' Day Grand Promotion, or Double 11, a major online shopping spree in the world.

Leveraging the on-demand basis of retail and delivery services, the unified brand for all on-demand retail services within the JD ecosystem, JD Shop Now, has seen its Double 11 sales increase by 80 percent compared to the same period last year, with over 100 percent growth for multiple product categories.

Groceries, electronics & appliance, apparel, cosmetics, beverages… Dada Riders delivered high-quality products and bargains to consumers timely. In the first ten minutes of JD's "Peak 28 Hours" campaign, the number of consumers whose orders were already fulfilled has doubled from the previous year.

One-hour delivery for all categories stimulates consumption growth

JDDJ and JD Shop Now have reported substantial growth in sales volume for all categories. The sales of electronics have increased by 170 percent year-on-year, baby skin care by 140 percent, home decoration by 10 times, and shower gel and mouthwash by 120 percent.

The platform's various Double 11 campaigns also boosted sales for brands significantly. Xiaomi's sales on JDDJ and JD Shop Now have increased 220 percent year-on-year, Estee Lauder by 160 percent, Curel by 116 percent, and Alienware and Gree both reached threefold of that from last year.

Through the omni-channel integration of online and offline retail solutions, JDDJ and JD Shop Now have boosted retailer partners' growth; more than 200,000 brick-and-mortar shops have participated in this year's Double 11 on JDDJ and JD Shop Now, and the new joiners on JD Shop Now have achieved an average sales growth of 50 percent compared to the previous month.

Better deals, better quality, better life

During the spree, JDDJ and JD Shop Now have achieved significant growth in grocery sales. The sales of beverage & liquor have increased by 190 percent, fresh beef/lamb/mushroom by over 200 percent, beef brisket/fish/pomegranate/durian by 100 percent, deli by 110 percent and roasted poultry saw three times year-on-year growth.

JDDJ has also teamed up top brands to launch the "one cent for your grocery" campaign that boosted the grocery and FMCG order volume by 40 percent compared to the previous month, and the convenient shopping experience of on-demand retail has become an integral part of people's lives.

In addition to the on-demand retail services, JDDJ also highlighted the intra-city services covering dining, housekeeping and more during Double 11. The transaction volume of housekeeping services has increased by 4.5 times year-on-year, and the "pay online and consume in-store" service saw 150 percent growth year-on-year, with the top three brands being Starbucks, Burger King and Luckin Coffee.

Timely delivery guaranteed by Dada Now

In order to bring reliable and highly efficient on-demand shopping experience to consumers, especially during the peak demand period like Double 11 with surging order numbers, Dada Now has comprehensively covered all links of order fulfillment from inventory management, picking & packaging to delivery with its full-chain service system.

With more than 60,000 crowdsourced pickers and hundreds of thousands of active riders, Dada Now has established a strong order fulfilling and delivery network with guaranteed logistics capacity and efficiency, so that consumers across China can enjoy the fast delivery in minutes through JDDJ and JD Shop Now.

About Dada Group

Dada is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol DADA.

