Fortra Names Matthew Schoenfeld President

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortra announced today that it welcomes Matthew Schoenfeld to the organization as its new president. A software industry veteran with more than a decade of experience in cybersecurity, Schoenfeld has a proven record as a dynamic, purposeful leader. He has a strong history of growing sales and revenue while helping customers solve challenges through a collaborative approach, a Fortra hallmark. Current president Jim Cassens will continue to support the business as an executive director.

Schoenfeld joins Fortra from Absolute Software, where he was EVP and chief revenue officer overseeing global sales, channel partnerships, and the customer experience. He has an impressive background in the technology and cybersecurity space developed over more than two decades, which included his tenure as executive in residence at Greylock Partners, senior vice president of the Americas and partner channel at FireEye and as an advisory board member for Abnormal Security.

Cassens will continue to play a crucial role in the next phase of the company's strategy as an advisor to Matthew and the entire executive team. Cassens joined the organization in 2001. Over the next two decades, he influenced the direction of the business through numerous executive roles, most recently as president leading the sales organization. As executive vice president of mergers and acquisitions, he led the company toward its historic growth on a global scale. Cassens also served as president of the cross-platform business units, chief technical officer, and vice president of international sales.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm about Matthew and the insights he brings to Fortra as we continue our fast pace of growth as a global cybersecurity powerhouse," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, Fortra. "In Matthew we've found a tremendous leader whose growth-oriented values and cybersecurity experience align with those of our employees, and I'm excited to begin collaborating with him to drive results."

"I'm thrilled to join such a solid, fast-growing tech company like Fortra," said Schoenfeld. "It's a critical time in cybersecurity where organizations recognize it's no longer just about preventing an attack but rather determining how to mitigate the risk of a breach. Fortra's powerful portfolio brings so much value and I can't wait to get started."

"Fortra wouldn't be where it is today without Jim and the dedication he's shown to our customers and employees," Bolseth said. "I'm tremendously thankful for his guidance in steering us so beautifully over the years as a revered leader. We're fortunate to have him continue on as an executive director to lend his valuable perspective and contagious enthusiasm in support of the next stage of our success."

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more at fortra.com.

