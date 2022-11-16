The Kroger Co. Foundation Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of Kroger Associates

Program has granted more than $4.5 million in scholarship funds

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Foundation ("Foundation") today announced the Kroger Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year, awarding $300,000 to 120 students. All scholars are the children of Kroger associates and receive $2,500 toward any accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational program. Launched in 2008, the Kroger Scholars Program has awarded more than $4.5 million in scholarship funds.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"I feel as though I have grown up at Kroger," said Averie Rutter, a Kroger Scholar pursing a degree in animal science at Findlay University. "My parents have worked there for the last 30 years. This will help me not only further my education, but it will also help me pursue my passion."

The 2022-2023 Kroger Scholars will be represented at more than 80 institutions across the nation. Students were selected based on a broad range of criteria, including volunteering, civic service, extra-curricular activities, academic performance and work experience.

"We are proud to recognize this year's Kroger Scholars for their commitment to academic excellence and service to their schools and communities," said, Patty Leesemann, Head of Philanthropy at Kroger. "We hope these funds make it a little easier for our associates and their children as they transition studies beyond high school, ultimately building a brighter future for us all."

A company-wide program presented by The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger Scholars is open to children (biological, adopted and stepchildren) of associates in the Kroger Family of Stores who have two years of service and have worked at least 1,000 hours per year. To learn more about The Kroger Co. Foundation, visit here.

Kroger also offers a tuition reimbursement program for its associates, contributing up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates. Kroger encourages lifelong learning for all, enabling everything from GEDs to Ph.D. degrees. Learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger here.

About Kroger:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.