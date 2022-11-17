Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases Q3 Consumer Data Revealing Trends Among Brides

The Aisle Report by Azazie Releases Its Quarterly Consumer Information and Trends in the Bridal Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, released its Q3 consumer data polling of more than 30,000 customers. The Aisle Report is Azazie's record of consumer information and trends, the latest resource that is released on a quarterly basis.

The data was collected from September through November 2022. Among the findings, the report confirmed:

Getting right to it: 50% of brides began their wedding planning in the same month they got engaged.

Go big or go home—71% of brides are hosting a large wedding party rather than an elopement or intimate ceremony.

Seasons change and so do our preferences, with 81% of brides saying the season affects their bridesmaid color decision.

Older dowry traditions do not relate to the modern bride—consumers reported that only 1% have the groom's parents fund the wedding and 18% of the bride's parents have put down the money for the celebration and 66% said the wedding is paid by the bride & groom.

Spending trends amongst brides also revealed that 89% of brides have their bridesmaids pay for their own bridesmaid dresses, and only 9% spend above $150 on bridesmaids gifts.

Current bridal fashion trends include darker hues and something blue with black, dusty blue and burgundy. Sheer fabrics, floral motifs, asymmetrical necklines and gowns with bow details have been all the rage in the recent quarter.

View and download the full Q3 results on The Aisle Report here.

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

