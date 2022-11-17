CJ Stroud and Paris Johnson, Jr. Partner With TownHall To Feed Those in Need.

Athletes and prominent community figures lend a helping hand at the second annual Feed the Need TownHall Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When they're not giving it their all on the field, the top Columbus athletes and superstars show up off the field to give back. CJ Stroud and Paris Johnson, Jr. will serve thousands of free turkey dinners to those in need at TownHall on Monday, November 21, from 11-5 pm.

In support of their teammates, TreVeyon Henderson, Rocket Hickman, Cade Stover, Steel Chambers. Tommy Eichenberg, and Daward Jones will all lend a helping hand to serve. Women's Basketball player, Kaia Henderson, Gymnast Elle Hodges, Fencer Edriss Ndiye, Crew players Aidan Morris, Josh Williams, Evan Bush, and many other notable Columbus leaders will all unite to serve the less fortunate.

TownHall, the country's first 100% non-GMO restaurant and a new staple of the Short North, leads this annual initiative, by Ethos Hospitality Group.

"TownHall has hosted Feed The Need for the last nine years and is proud to continue supporting the local community," says TownHall owner Bobby George. "This event is the highlight of our year."

Since 2013, more than 40,000 meals have been served by Jim Brown, Bernie Kosar, Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, TJ Ward, Dwayne Wade, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, Baker Mayfield, and UFC Champ, Stipe Miocic.

TownHall continues their efforts to support the community by collecting gently used outerwear; hats, scarves, sweaters, mittens, and jackets that will be professionally cleaned by their drycleaning partner DO Summers, then distributed to those in need during Feed The Need. Donations can be made by dropping off at either location or downloading their co-branded app (TownHall+Rebol) and selecting curbside dropoff. A member of their team will come and collect the donation. Everyone that donates will also receive a free organic coffee or bone broth.

"Every year, we strive to make this event more impactful. We're able to do that thanks to our partnerships with local homeless shelters, especially St. Augustine," says George.

