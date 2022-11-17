eBay Motors Auctions One-of-a-Kind Vehicles Collected from a Nationwide Road Trip of America's Hottest Car Cultures

'Parts of America' will arrive in LA on November 17, revealing a collection of eleven custom rides created by leading car builders with four of the vehicles going up for sale on eBay

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay Motors arrives in Los Angeles to mark the finale of its 'Parts of America' tour, the ultimate cross-country car enthusiast road trip. Since kicking off in September, the tour has stopped in twelve towns notable for their car cultures and communities, including sports cars seeking to tame the 'Tail of the Dragon' in Deals Gap, North Carolina, 'bagger' motorcycle mods meeting up in Rogers, Arkansas, and rock crawling Jeeps in Moab, Utah. With car enthusiasts descending on Los Angeles for one of the biggest events of the year, the eBay Motors Hauler will display, for the first time, the full collection of wild, one-of-a-kind, custom-modded rides collected along the route, all made possible with parts from eBay Motors.

Today, eBay Motors arrives in Los Angeles to mark the finale of its 'Parts of America' tour. Since kicking off in September, the tour has stopped in twelve remarkable towns notable for their car cultures and communities, assembling a one-of-a-kind collection of rides reflecting each stop along the route.

"We met builders, maintainers and restorers throughout the country who showed us what makes their regional car cultures so special," says Ron Jaiven, GM of Parts & Accessories, eBay Motors. "These communities are as unique as the vehicles we picked up along the way, and it was remarkable to see firsthand how these enthusiasts - professionals and hobbyists alike - have used our marketplace to support their deep automotive passions."

While the floor of the LA Auto Show exhibits future designs that aren't yet off the assembly line, eBay Motors will show the amazing things that can be done using vehicles on the road today. Four of the vehicles will be available for purchase, including:

1969 Ford F100 Ranger "Ranch Relic" | Mike Satterfield of @TheGentlemanRacer – Satterfield's 1969 Ford F100 Ranger is an authentic ranch truck marked with true patina, including light rust and dings. The exterior updates include an old hickory bed inset and gorgeous work truck lettering to bring the aesthetic to life.





2010 Dodge Challenger R/T "1000 HP Budget Build" | Christina Roki of @ChristinaRoki – Christina built her Dodge Challenger R/T to punch above its weight at the drag strip with the iconic Hellcat Redeye engine. Coated in a copper chrome wrap, the combination of performance and style turns heads on and off the track.





2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 "Poor-ish GT4" | LeeC Parts of @ScrapLifeGarage – This Porsche Cayman GT4 spent its early life as a race track machine before being totaled in an unfortunate accident on the street. Purchased during a salvage auction and rebuilt with manufacturer-spec parts and accessories found on eBay Motors, it's back in action - complete with track-appropriate livery.





2012 Audi R8 Twin-Turbo "Super-Kart" | LeeC Parts of @ScrapLifeGarage – The crew at LeeC Parts love crazy, track-ready racing machines. This Audi R8 Twin-Turbo has been modified to look, ride and race like an oversized go-kart complete with 1,500 horsepower.

Bidding is now open at ebay.com/PartsofAmericaAuction and runs through 4 p.m. PT, Saturday, Nov. 26.

'Parts of America' Route

To learn more about the eBay Motors route and where its hauler stopped at automotive towns across America, visit eBay.com/PartsofAmerica - a single destination detailing the events, modders and rides featured throughout the tour, as well as stories from the road and tips for updating your own ride.

eBay Motors by the Numbers

eBay Motors Parts & Accessories generate over $10B in annual GMV

One out of every three global eBay shoppers buys parts and accessories

YoY P&A sales surged in Q3 of this year, including common DIY and do-it-for-me items:

About eBay

At the final stop, eBay Motors is revealing a collection of custom rides created by leading car builders with four of the vehicles going up for auction on the marketplace.

Four vehicles from the Parts of America Tour are available for purchase, including a 1969 Ford F100 Ranger, a 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T, a 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and a 2012 Audi R8 Twin-Turbo - each expertly modded to meet the unique vision of its builder.

