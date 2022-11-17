EYEBUYDIRECT UNVEILS DEEP DISCOUNTS FOR BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

The award-winning DTC eyewear company has the best holiday value online

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, announced it will be launching a series of Buy One Get One sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

Eyebuydirect's early Black Friday deal is running now through November 20 and includes incredible deals that buyers do not want to miss. Look out for BOGOs on the most popular frames of the year.

Eyebuydirect is making holiday shopping easy this year, as consumers can use the online retailer's virtual try-on tool to find the perfect frames from the comfort of their home without having to brave long lines.

Now's the time for consumers to take advantage of some great deals and kick start holiday shopping for friends and family. Eyebuydirect is serving up the latest eyewear trends to help wearers embrace their individuality with over 3,000 designs and new styles debuting throughout the month, shoppers can go bold with bright colored frames or nab a new pair of blue light glasses, including:

St Michel ( $35 USD ): The contrast between sleek, matte gold metal and retro outsize shaped lenses makes these full-rim eyeglasses uniquely trendy. The smooth, streamlined design is complemented by a fine nose bridge and black temple tips to create a frame that gives an instant, edgy style boost. ): The contrast between sleek, matte gold metal and retro outsize shaped lenses makes these full-rim eyeglasses uniquely trendy. The smooth, streamlined design is complemented by a fine nose bridge and black temple tips to create a frame that gives an instant, edgy style boost.

Safari ( $32 USD ): Safari embodies the spirit of discovery. This Tortoiseshell frame's unique keyhole nose bridge and bold square lenses break the status-quo of modern sunwear trends. ): Safari embodies the spirit of discovery. This Tortoiseshell frame's unique keyhole nose bridge and bold square lenses break the status-quo of modern sunwear trends.

Morla ( $35 USD ): Kick things up a notch with these tortoise eyeglasses. This bold frame comes in a semi-transparent tortoiseshell acetate finish throughout with round shaped lenses. A classic keyhole nose bridge, triple stud accents, and strong lines make this a powerful fashion accessory. ): Kick things up a notch with these tortoise eyeglasses. This bold frame comes in a semi-transparent tortoiseshell acetate finish throughout with round shaped lenses. A classic keyhole nose bridge, triple stud accents, and strong lines make this a powerful fashion accessory.

In addition to these special sales, Eyebuydirect is running a referral campaign for double the credits throughout the month of November. During this campaign, customers will earn double the credits through the brand's Referral Program – those who refer family and friends to the site will receive a $20 credit (up from the typical $10 for referrals), no purchase necessary.

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect