Ismael Cala and CLASE present "la Universidad Hispana de Mentores" (the Hispanic University of Mentors)

MIAMI, November 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The life and business coach, journalist, speaker, and writer of eight bestsellers on leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala, in conjunction with the Latin American Learning Center for Business Sustainability (CLASE), announced the launch of the Hispanic University of Mentors (UHM), the first Spanish-speaking university of its kind, which seeks to democratize and spread mentoring as an instrument of social development.

After an exhaustive study lasting more than a year, Cala Enterprises and CLASE came to the conclusion that nowadays attending seminars, reading books, taking tutorials, and attending motivational lectures and personal transformation training is not enough to solve all productive and mental health problems, as they continue to be generic solutions.

The UHM expects to train 1,020 students during the first year at a rate of 30 mentors in each of the 34 cities in Latin America where they will have an impact on more than 20,000 people with mentoring tools.

In the words of Edgar Ospina, businessman, teacher, researcher, social innovator, and mentor to CEOs, "In light of the economic, social, political, and environmental crisis in our countries, we need a very powerful instrument in order to have more personalized development tailored to the needs of each human being. This is why we opted for mentoring as a powerful instrument to re-humanize and positively transform their reality."

In this respect, Cala pointed out: "All the challenges that we are facing at all levels result in the reduction of people's bandwidth. This is why we are concerned about the continued increase in sickness that affects mental health. This is where the role of the mentor comes into play: a person with important credentials who can accompany and help to understand, attend to, and then solve the needs of their mentees."

The study plan consists of two years of training (four semesters) during which students will go from 1-on-1 mentoring (first semester) then on to group mentoring (second semester) and different specializations (third semester) until they reach the level of mentor trainer (fourth semester) and earn the International Certification in Advanced Mentoring (CIMA).

The UHM is aimed at advisors, consultants, trainers, coaches, therapists, and anyone interested in developing their skills as a mentor who will receive training through hybrid systems (both face-to-face and virtual) as well as other resources available on the virtual campus with state-of-the-art technology and content.

It is worth mentioning that, between both organizations, they have more than 20 years of experience, have advised more than a thousand companies, and have impacted over 20 thousand people in corporate training that, through this alliance, they will make available to their students.

For more information, visit www.umentores.com

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a human development and life strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

About the Latin American Learning Center for Business Sustainability:

With the mission of generating and promoting knowledge that is productive and useful for life, CLASE encourages the development, strengthening, and certification of essential life skills that facilitate learning experiences to improve the quality of life, productivity, and happiness of human beings. CLASE belongs to a corporate group with more than 17 years of experience and more than 700 projects carried out. Direct positive impact on more than 90,000 people. They have a network of more than 200 high-level expert facilitators, a direct presence in 5 regions of Colombia and Peru, and more than 12 agreements in Latin America.

