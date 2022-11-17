Oma Fertility Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oma Fertility , a full-service fertility clinic that combines AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence. Oma Fertility was selected as a winner in the 'Small and Mighty' category.

(PRNewsfoto/OMA Fertility) (PRNewswire)

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

As a category disrupter, Oma Fertility offers an empathetic solution to empower growing families by providing science forward, affordable fertility treatment that sets a new standard in IVF success rates.

Why is this type of innovation needed? Today, nearly 70% of fertility cycles fail in the average American fertility clinic.1 Further, an average sperm sample has 100 million sperm cells but only 4% of those cells are normal in a healthy sample2.

That's where Oma Fertility comes in. Oma Fertility is improving IVF outcomes with its Oma Sperm InSight™ patented technology that helps embryologists identify the most promising sperm cell to pair with an egg in IVF. The clinics also offer families care advocates and education while prioritizing the doctor-patient relationship.

As a result of enhanced technology and operating efficiencies, Oma is able to offer its services at a 40 percent cost reduction compared to national averages, therefore making the possibility of pregnancy available to many more hopeful parents. Oma Fertility currently has clinics in five cities and plans national expansion through 2023.

"The fertility industry has largely been stagnant for decades - and after witnessing the extreme heartbreak and financial burden infertility can bring, we knew there had to be a better way," said Oma Fertility Co-Founder and CEO Gurjeet Singh, PhD. "We are on a mission to democratize fertility care so anyone seeking to have a child can access the most advanced fertility treatments available by using revolutionary IVF and fertility technology powered by AI. We thank Fast Company for this recognition and look forward to being a changemaker in our industry for many years to come."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6. Click here to see the final list.

For more information about Oma Fertility, please visit www.omafertility.com .



1 Money, Occupation and IVF Success Rates, FertilityIQ

2 "Distribution of Semen Examination Results 2020", Martin J. Campbell, et al.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Oma Fertility

Oma Fertility, a division of Oma Robotics, was founded in 2020 by a team of engineers, AI experts, and fertility specialists who believe that combining AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic will make parenthood possible for more people. The company's first innovation is Oma Sperm InSight™, which uses AI to help pinpoint the most promising sperm cell for use in IVF. Oma Fertility opened its first fertility clinic in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021 and has plans to expand nationally through 2023. The company was founded in 2020 by Gurjeet Singh, PhD previous founder of Ayasdi, Dr. Sahil Gupta previous founder of Aveya Fertility, and Kiran Joshi, PhD previous founder of Koko. www.omafertility.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Torjussen

Omafertility@jacktaylorpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OMA Fertility