Oramed Announces Additional Positive Safety and Efficacy Data from Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ORMD-0801 for NASH

Achieved primary endpoint of safety and tolerability in participants with Type 2 diabetes with NASH.

Oral insulin candidate demonstrates consistent trends across key secondary endpoints with reduction of liver fat, liver stiffness and lipids.

Key opinion leaders' discussion highlights new data and is available on demand.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery platforms, today announced additional positive data from its Phase 2 double-blind, fully randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial (ORA-D-N02) to assess the safety and efficacy of its oral insulin candidate (ORMD-0801), to reduce liver fat content in Type 2 Diabetes patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"). The presentation of this new data, including a discussion by key opinion leaders, was featured in a webinar today with a replay available on Oramed's website under Events and Presentations.

Professor Yaron Ilan, M.D., Director of the Department of Medicine at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical Center, and principal investigator for the clinical trial, commented, "The clinical data scientific results of ORMD-0801 demonstrated positive safety results on key liver-related endpoints such as reduction of fat and fibrosis. In this patient population, the safety of a potential therapy is of paramount importance."

"We are very encouraged by the detailed data reported today demonstrating a positive safety profile and signs of efficacy for our oral insulin program to treat NASH," said Oramed's Chief Executive Officer, Nadav Kidron. "We also saw consistent trends across key secondary endpoints. This indicates that our oral insulin may be an ideal treatment option for the millions of diabetes and NASH patients, as the global market for drugs to treat NASH is expected to reach $84 billion by 20291. Using oral insulin to treat NASH opens a world of possibilities."

Phase 2 Trial Results

As previously announced, the Phase 2 trial enrolled 32 patients (with 30 patients completing) over a treatment period of 12-weeks. The trial demonstrated that ORMD-0801 was safe and well tolerated at 8 mg twice daily dosing, meeting the primary endpoint of no difference in adverse events for ORMD-0801 compared to placebo. The trial also evaluated the effectiveness of ORMD-0801 in reducing liver fat content over the 12-week treatment period by observing several independent measures. These measurements included MR PDFF (%) as measured by MRI, Steatosis and Fibrosis as measured by Fibroscan, Lipids and HbA1c. All the measurements showed a consistent clinically meaningful trend in favor of ORMD-0801.

Safety Data Summary

Primary objective of safety met with no serious adverse events and no difference in the incidence rate of adverse events between ORMD-0801 and placebo.

Efficacy Data Summary

Overall, the Phase 2 trial achieved the proof of concept that ORMD-0801 may be a potential candidate for the reduction in liver fat and stiffness and lipids in patients with T2D and NASH.

Secondary objective of reducing liver fat content in patients with NASH and T2D (Percent Change from Baseline to Week 12 in MR PDFF (%):

- Whole Liver showed a placebo adjusted mean decrease of 0.96 with a placebo adjusted median decrease of 6.0 for ORMD-0801.

Exploratory objective of median change from baseline in Fibroscan fibrosis levels:

- Median Change from Baseline to Week 12 in Fibrosis Median (kPa ) showed a placebo adjusted median decrease of 1.1 for ORMD-0801.

- Median change from Baseline to Week 12 in Steatosis Median (dB/ m ) showed a placebo adjusted median decrease of 29 for ORMD-0801.

Exploratory objective of change from baseline in Lipid levels:

- Mean Change from Baseline to Week 12 in Total Cholesterol (mmol / L ) showed a placebo adjusted mean decrease of 0.40 for ORMD-0801.

- Results were similar for LDL , HDL and Triglycerides .

About the Trial

ORA-D-N02 is a Phase 2 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial to assess the safety and efficacy of Oramed's oral insulin candidate, ORMD-0801, to reduce liver fat content in T2D patients with NASH. The trial's primary endpoint was to evaluate the safety of oral insulin in patients with NASH and T2D, with a secondary endpoint to assess, non-statistically, ORMD-0801's efficacy in reducing liver fat content in patients with NASH and T2D. The trial recruited 32 patients with a diagnosis of T2D and of NAFLD by non-invasive determination of hepatic steatosis grade S1, defined as hepatic steatosis > 8% by MRI-PDFF and CAP FibroScan ≥ 238 dB/m. The patients were administered either placebo (n=11) or ORMD-0801 8 mg twice daily (one capsule in the morning, prior to breakfast, and one capsule at night) (n=21) for 12 weeks.

About NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a serious, progressive liver disease caused by a buildup of fat in the liver and accompanied by inflammation, liver cell damage, and in some cases, scarring of the liver. Over time, NASH may progress to cirrhosis, liver cancer, liver failure, and even death. NASH is the most common chronic liver disease and is associated with Type 2 diabetes in almost 60% of the cases2. Currently, no pharmacotherapy is globally approved for the treatment of NASH, and people with NASH are left with very few treatment options.

1 Source: Research and Markets report on the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market.

2Source: Rev Med Suisse, 2020 Jun 10;16(697):1197-1199.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801 , which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule ( ORMD-0901 ). For more information, please visit www.oramed.com

