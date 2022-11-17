SE Ventures announces €500 million Fund II to accelerate climate and industrial tech start-ups

SE Ventures grows to €1 billion establishing itself as one of the largest venture capital platforms focused on electrification, digitization and decarbonization building on highly successful Fund I track record

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SE Ventures today announced a €500 million Fund II establishing the firm as one of the largest VCs focusing on climate and industrial technology. Backed by Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digitalization of industrial automation and energy management, this move builds upon a 2018 Fund I to bring SE Ventures to €1 billion of committed capital. Fund II will begin deployment in January 2023, doubling down on SE Ventures' track record of success as an accelerant for category-defining companies in climate-tech, industrial AI, mobility, prop-tech and cybersecurity.

“Together, SE Ventures and Schneider Electric are building a better future, investing in big, disruptive ideas that accelerate the world’s sustainability agenda while driving better business outcomes,” said Amit Chaturvedy, Global Head and Managing Partner, SE Ventures. (PRNewswire)

"We live in a world that's facing crises on three fundamental levels: energy, economy and climate," said Nadège Petit, Chief Innovation Officer of Schneider Electric. "There's never been a greater need for transformation, or a greater opportunity for positive impact – impact that we create by innovating in three fundamental ways: electrification, digitalization and decarbonization. Through this Fund II launch, which is a continuation of our capital allocation strategy to the startup ecosystem, we are reinforcing our commitment to a future where startups with bold solutions and companies with bold ambitions together have access to the resources, tools and partners they need to meet this moment and make an even better future."

Structured like a typical venture fund, SE Ventures prioritizes agility in decision-making and commercial acceleration of its investments, while providing unparalleled access to Schneider Electric's global ecosystem of customers and partners. Throughout Fund I, SE Ventures has repeatedly proven the efficacy of its unique model, with investments in over 40 startups and seven venture funds alongside partnership engagement with over 200 startups.

"Together, SE Ventures and Schneider Electric are building a better future, investing in big, disruptive ideas that accelerate the world's sustainability agenda while driving better business outcomes," said Amit Chaturvedy, Global Head and Managing Partner, SE Ventures. "We are excited to partner with Schneider Electric for Fund II, so that SE Ventures can continue to offer an unparalleled value proposition to the startup ecosystem, where deep understanding of the operating environment and the ability to accelerate businesses make us the ideal partner to startup founders around the world."

SE Ventures has created a track record of successfully accelerating category-defining companies through a strong and experienced team of investors and operators, who have a deep network of founders, VCs and industry experts. SE Ventures is led by Amit Chaturvedy, Global Head and Managing Partner, along with General Partners, Grant Allen and Varun Jain – a senior team of seasoned professionals with collective investing experience of 40+ years across startups and corporate business development – and supported by a growing team of investment professionals and globally based Operating Partners who are focused on portfolio business development.

Across its entire portfolio, the SE Ventures team takes an outcome-oriented approach to progress, working in stride with each company to explore commercial relationships with Schneider Electric's businesses, customers and partners while generating near-term value. SE Ventures is currently expanding its global team. In addition to its VC platform, SE Ventures also has an incubation practice led by Gregoire Viasnoff to fund innovative ideas and teams.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

