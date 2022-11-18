BERLOOK has been one of the Strip Climate member and contributed 1% of the revenue to carbon removal since Sep, 2022.

BERLOOK has been one of the Strip Climate member and contributed 1% of the revenue to carbon removal since Sep, 2022.

BERLOOK Pledges 1% of its Revenue to Global Climate Change Initiative

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BERLOOK, the woman's swimwear brand that focuses on eco-friendly materials to minimize the environmental impact of wardrobes, is donating 1% of its revenue to Stripe Climate, a global initiative of businesses coming together to fund technology to tackle climate change.

Excessive carbon emissions has become an increasing global concern in recent years, due to its association with global warming. As one of the world's biggest industries, the fashion industry plays an important role in sustainability and has a collective corporate social responsibility (CSR) for reducing carbon emissions in the production and consumption of textiles and garments.

Over the last decade, an increasing number of prominent companies in the world of fashion have embraced this collective responsibility and launched environmental protection initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development.

BERLOOK, as a sustainable fashion brand, was born in 2021 and is committed to providing eco-friendly products to customers from all around the world. BERLOOK's commitment to the environment is seen in every stitch of our fabrics. Materials are 100% natural or recyclable fabric, such as lyocell and linen. BERLOOK's pledge to give 1% of their revenue to Stripe Climate, since September 2022, is a core part of our CSR efforts towards environmental protection and sustainability.

The new sustainable swimwear collection made with recycled materials certified with the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) was launched in the 2022 summer season. Every piece was created with exceptional craftsmanship and ethical production, allowing our customers to feel completely comfortable. Up to now, 40% of our cooperative factories have BSCI verification and 20% have WRAP verification. We are committed to achieving 100% ethical verification of cooperative factories by 2025.

BERLOOK believes sustainability will play a more and more important role in brand development and is committed to promoting eco-friendly business through all aspects of the business model. BERLOOK will pay more attention to improvement in sustainable and ethical production and join more environment protection events to make sustainability be a part of the BERLOOK brand DNA.

To see BERLOOK's latest collection of sustainably made women's swimwear, please visit www.berlook.com.

View original content:

SOURCE BERLOOK