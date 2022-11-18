Jennifer S. Wilkov, Producer of the October Global Speak Up Women Conference, Awards New York State the Make A Difference Award

Speak Up Women October Global Conference Produced by Jennifer S. Wilkov Awards New York State the Make A Difference Award for the Bipartisan Passing of the 2022 Adult Survivors Act

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer S. Wilkov, multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, founder, and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (http://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), successfully produced the 2022 October Global Speak Up Women Conference virtually online on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Speakers and participants from thirteen states and the United Kingdom, Germany, and others engaged in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women's personal and professional relationships and for causes she cares about to create change where change is necessary.

The Make A Difference Award was presented at the end of the conference to recognize the great State of New York for its bipartisan efforts in the passing of the 2022 Adult Survivors Act that was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on May 24, 2022. The Adult Survivors Act empowers survivors of sexual offenses that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to file suit regardless of when the abuse occurred. The law, which will go into effect on November 24, 2022, on Thanksgiving, six months after the law was signed, creates a one-year lookback period for survivors to sue and file claims regardless of the statute of limitations.

Upon signing the Adult Survivors Act on May 24, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Today, we take an important step in empowering survivors across New York State to use their voices and hold their abusers accountable."

As the presenter of the Make A Difference Award during the 2022 October Speak Up Women Conference, Wilkov said, "For many survivors, it may take years to come to terms with the trauma of sexual assault and feel ready to seek justice and speak up against an abuser, while possibly experiencing fear of retaliation or shame, as one of our brave speakers shared during her talk entitled 'No More Silence.' With the bipartisan passing of the Adult Survivors Act, New York State is an inspiration for all states and women everywhere to provide women with the opportunity to use their voices to speak up about the violence they have experienced and seek the justice that has been too long denied them so they can live the lives they imagine. New York State is sending a clear message that perpetrators will be held accountable, why speaking up is important, and why the time to do it… is now."

Conversations at the Global 2022 October Speak Up Women Conference included discussions on the importance of speaking up at home, in the workplace, and for causes she cares about plus talks about overcoming sexual assault, self-care, the words you use to speak up, the confidence, courage and commitment to speak up, Imposter Syndrome, introverts and extroverts, taking the division out of DEI, executive presence, redefining motherhood, advocating for yourself and others, giving voice and validity to the disabled, resilience, immigration and speaking up when it counts most – against all odds.

The lineup included eighteen talks that were led by keynotes from Ms. Wilkov, Karith Foster, emcee of the conference, CEO at INVERSITY™ Solutions and author of the best-selling book You Can Be Perfect or You Can Be Happy and the winner of the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference Make A Difference Award, Jessica Cording, a dietitian, health coach and two-time author, and Maureen Zappala, an award-winning speaker, author, and the founder of High Altitude Strategies, formerly a NASA propulsion research engineer (aka "rocket scientist").

Ms. Wilkov leads the Speak Up Women Community platform, the #1 search result according to Google out of the more than 1.2 – 3 trillion results for the search term "Speak Up Women," before Forbes, The Harvard Business Review, CNBC, Diversity Woman Magazine, The UN, The California Conference for Women, and more. The Speak Up Women Community supports women's empowerment and self-expression.

"Speak Up Women is the #1 resource for women who want to speak up in their lives for the lives they imagine. The speakers and sessions at our conferences and events as well as the authors of the books and contents in our quarterly subscription gift boxes show every woman not just how to do it, but the rewards that await them when they do," says Wilkov.

To learn more about the Speak Up Women Community, conferences, events, and the quarterly subscription box program, go to https://www.SpeakUpWomen.com.

About Jennifer S. Wilkov

Jennifer S. Wilkov is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a TED/keynote speaker, a producer, an award-winning freelance writer, a respected book business and entertainment development consultant, and entrepreneur.

Jennifer fans the flames of the Human Spirit in each audience member and empowers them to tell their stories, express them transparently, leap powerfully into their lives and, at last, live the lives they imagine.

Her mission with Speak Up Women is to help women overcome their fears of speaking up, whether for a personal or professional goal or a social cause through a series of virtual women's conferences, events, a quarterly subscription gift box program, and a community devoted to women's empowerment and self-expression. It's a community for women to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate each other amongst colleagues and friends. It helps women connect with like-minded individuals in support of mutually aligned interests, passions, and values.

For more information, go to https://SpeakUpWomen.com.

