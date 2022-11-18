Our Voices: Home and Family from Scholastic Named Best Early Childhood Education Solution in the Excellence in Equity Awards

The American Consortium for Equity in Education Recognized the Multicultural Early Readers Set Designed to Engage 6–7 year-olds in Literacy

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, is pleased to announce the multicultural early readers set "Our Voices: Home and Family" has been named the Best Early Childhood Education Solution by the American Consortium for Equity in Education during its inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards .

The Excellence in Equity Awards were created to acknowledge, spotlight, and celebrate high-impact work across K-12 education, as well as expand and enhance the discussion around educational equity. The program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner

As an award-winner, the Scholastic "Our Voices: Home and Family" collection was recognized for its fascinating books for 6–7 year-olds with positive portrayals of children and their families from various cultural heritages, many that have been historically underrepresented in classroom libraries. Written and illustrated by creators representing these cultures, each colorful and engaging book helps develop key reading skills while building empathy and an understanding of difference through a wide range of family experiences. "Our Voices" also blends print and digital with a variety of supportive activities available online and each set provides educators with instructional support.

The Excellence in Equity Awards received more than 160 total nominations from across the U.S., plus a number of submissions from abroad. Thirty winners were selected in 16 industry categories and 21 winners in 10 categories dedicated to educators and schools. The Scholastic professional book "Revolutionary Love" was also named a finalist in the competitive awards program in the Best Book for Educators category. Co-authors of the title Kamania Wynter-Hoyte, Eliza Braden, Michele Myers, Sanjuana Rodriquez, and Natasha Thornton share the research-driven message to educators to place love at the center of their work to create a culturally inclusive classroom and ultimately change lives.

"Educators and industry are on the same team, dedicated to the same mission of ensuring equitable opportunity for all learners. The overwhelming interest from all stakeholders in our inaugural awards program proves that sentiment to be true," said Ross Romano, Program Chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards and Strategic Advisor to the American Consortium for Equity in Education. "It's my honor to announce the 2022 Excellence in Equity Award winners and spotlight the stories of these companies and leaders improving student and educator outcomes in schools everywhere."

"Our Voices: Home and Family helps every child feel seen and heard while helping them gain skills and become a lifelong reader. We are honored that the American Consortium for Equity in Education agrees with the importance of this outstanding multicultural early readers set and its excellence," said Rose Else-Mitchell, President, Scholastic Education Solutions. "Research continues to confirm the significance of books that provide opportunities for kids to explore the world and to see themselves in what they are reading."

As a winner of the Excellence in Equity Award, Scholastic will be featured on EduTalk Radio, the Consortium's flagship podcast and will have a spotlight feature in the January special issue of the Access & Equity PreK-12 Journal dedicated to award winners.

