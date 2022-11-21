Cell Impact is one of the fastest growing tech companies in Sweden

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for green technology that can solve the climate crisis has increased sharply. This applies in particular to the demand for hydrogen technology. This has made Cell Impact, a global supplier of a key component for fuel cells, one of the fastest growing companies in Sweden.

It is Deloitte that is behind the Sweden Technology Fast 50. Ever since 2003, the company has ranked Sweden's 50 fastest growing private and public tech companies. The winner will be announced on Thursday, November 24, and Cell Impact is one of the 50 fast-growers.

"Cell Impact has had a strong increase in turnover in recent years. We manufacture flow plates which are a critical component for fuel cells and electrolyzers. Fuel cells provide energy with no emissions but water and electrolyzers can be powered by renewable energy to create green hydrogen. Hydrogen is estimated to account for 28 percent of global energy needs in 2050 and is absolutely crucial for the green transition of the energy system," says Pär Teike, CEO of Cell Impact.

There is strong demand from Cell Impact's current customers, but there are also a number of policy initiatives, such as the EU's Green Deal, which continue to drive demand for Cell Impact's flow plates.

"We meet the hydrogen sector's biggest challenge. We have a unique forming technique that we call Cell Impact Forming™ and which is both cost-effective and scalable," says Pär Teike.

The final publication of the Sweden Technology Fast 50, which announces the order of the ranking, will take place next week and the winner will be revealed on Thursday 24 November.

"It is always exciting to see which companies make it into the Sweden Technology Fast 50. As usual, the trends on this year's list reflect shifts we see in society at large – for example, several medtech companies are represented and there is a continued focus on sustainability and greentech. We also see more industries than ever represented among this year's companies, and a range of innovative solutions to help manage problems we face, both as a society and on a personal level," says Ester Sundström, partner and responsible for Deloitte Sweden Technology Fast 50.

On the occasion of Sweden Technology Fast 50, Cell Impact has produced a short film that describes the background to the company's rapid increase in turnover. The film is available at investor.cellimpact.com.

About Sweden Technology Fast 50

Sweden Technology Fast 50 acknowledges the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Sweden. The ranking is based on revenue growth over the last four years and includes public and private companies in all areas of technology, from software and hardware to life science, communications and clean technology. Find out more at fast50.se.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolysis manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high-velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). Contact info: +46 8-528 00 399 or info@fnca.se.

