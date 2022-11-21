LELO survey shows two out of ten people find watching football more exciting than having sex

Football may be the most important of the least important things. Still, sex wins over football, as only twenty per cent of those surveyed will choose watching football over sex.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Come November, almost 3 billion people will come together and watch the World Cup in soccer. Even in the US, soccer is the fastest-growing sport and the fourth-most popular sport. Following this, the world-leading sexual wellness brand LELO conducted a survey exploring the effects of the World cup on soccer fans' intimate lives.

A poll of a thousand supporters in the US shows that 24 per cent will say 'no' to their other half so they can watch football instead. A quarter of those surveyed would go celibate to see their team win the championship and thinks their significant other is a football widow.

72% would have sex even though football is on TV, 7% would have a quickie, and a further 8% would position themselves so that they can see the TV while having sex, the survey claims. As reassuring as that is, a third of the participant claim they would be thinking of football during sex. And one in four participants admitted they occasionally come up with a white lie so they could watch football.

55% of surveyed say their team winning a game would make them horny. Others claim they would be affected by their team losing - 46% would lose interest if their team lost, and 25% would want to have sex even more following their team losing.

"It's commonly believed that people, men, in particular, will forget about everything during the World Cup, including their better halves. The survey conducted by LELO addressed a common sex myth that sports decrease desire. This survey says that sex still is a priority, and it makes sense since we all are emotional, sexual beings that need love, attention and affection." says Luka Matutinović, LELO CMO.

