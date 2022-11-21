POCMA and MedFuse Release Analysis of the Complete Reach of POC Marketing

80% of Rx Patients Currently See Providers with Access to POC Media

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA), a nonprofit organization to support the continued growth of the Point of Care (POC) channel through education and advocacy, is pleased to announce results of a study by MedFuse to provide insight into the complete reach of POC marketing. MedFuse, a healthcare data technology company, indicates health care providers (HCP) with POC marketing have more patients and write more prescriptions.

Our new logo captures our new direction, the arrows reflect the different member types and the direction of the arrows symbolize unity (PRNewswire)

Ten participating POCMA members provided lists of HCPs in their networks which were matched against MedFuse's real-world data. The analysis covered twelve-months of data from July 2021 through June 2022. With one of the most complete claims databases, the study captured approximately 230 million and 250 million unique patients from medical claims and prescription claims respectively, representing approximately 2.2 billion prescriptions and 3 billion medical claims. Key takeaways include:

80% of Rx patients are seen by an HCP with POC media.

Three out of four prescriptions are written by an HCP with POC.

POC was >5x more cost-efficient at driving conversions, as learned from a case study* which found POC drove 17% of the NBRx attribution with only 2% of the media investment.

"It's thrilling to see the data MedFuse has provided which gives tangible numbers to the great benefit POC provides to marketers," commented Nicole Divinagracia, executive director, POCMA. This data proves that Point of Care partners can provide meaningful reach for brands at the Point of Care."

Eric Talbot, Chief Strategy Officer of MedFuse, an industry veteran with over 20 years of healthcare analytics experience, presented the analysis at a recent event hosted by POCMA. "From prior work in the space, we knew POC had strong reach. Now, having quantified the breadth of that reach, POC should no longer be thought of as a niche tactic. These findings demonstrate the valuable reach POC can provide for advertisers."

For more details, visit, https://pocmarketing.org/archives/events/industry-connect-series/.

About the Point of Care Marketing Association

The Point of Care Marketing Association advocates for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance patient healthcare outcomes. Members of the association work closely with brand, agency, and provider stakeholders to advocate for the channel and promote its positive impact to ensure its continued growth as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing.

About MedFuse

MedFuse is a healthcare data technology company creating value for their client-partners by combining one of the most complete real-world healthcare databases with a modern technology platform and tools. MedFuse is led by industry veterans who have been delivering claims data solutions for over 40 years. MedFuse works with client-partners to leverage their rich data resources to reduce costs, increase revenue and contribute to population health. For more information visit www.medfuse.com or contact media@medfuse.com

* Source: Veeva Crossix, Cross Channel Impact, 1H 2022

CONTACT:

Nicole Divinagracia

ndivinagracia@pocmarketing.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point of Care Marketing Association