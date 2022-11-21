Topgolf Opens First Idaho Venue on Nov. 28, Bringing More Play Boise's Way

Meridian, just 10 miles west of Boise, is home to the highly anticipated venue

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its 83rd global venue on Monday, Nov. 28, in Meridian, Idaho, roughly 10 miles west of Boise. Located off Interstate 84 at Eagle View Landing development, the new venue will be the first to serve the state.

Beginning Nov. 28, the Boise community can come play around at Topgolf’s newest venue, where 60 hitting bays, a 9-hole miniature golf course, a full-service restaurant and bar, and more await. (PRNewswire)

"The Boise community has let us know how excited they are to have a Topgolf opening near them, and we're just as excited to join the community," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "Consider this an open invitation to Boise and beyond to come play around at Topgolf. Our whole experience is focused on just letting loose and having fun – no golf knowledge needed."

Think of Topgolf as a technology-enabled driving range, where Players aim for on-field targets from outdoor hitting bays (equipped with heaters!), while Topgolf's Toptracer technology tracks each ball's distance, height, speed and more in the same way you see during major golf tournaments on TV. Points are awarded based on the game Players choose, leading newbie golfers to win rounds as many times as veterans of the sport (and leading children to often beat their parents!).

At Topgolf Boise, Players will find 60 climate-controlled hitting bays spread throughout the venue's two levels, as well as menu favorites like cheesy macaroni bites and top-shelf cocktails from the full-service restaurant and bar, music, an outdoor patio, a 9-hole miniature golf course, family-friendly programs and more.

The new venue will employ roughly 200 Playmakers, and those who are interested in working at Topgolf Boise can visit Topgolf's careers website. In the meantime, for more info on Topgolf Boise, visit the venue's location page, and if you're ready to plan a time to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at 83 locations across the globe. To learn more or to plan a time to come play around, go to topgolf.com.

