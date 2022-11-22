CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ANNOUNCES DEC. 7 GRAND OPENING IN ESTERO

-First 100 guests to receive free chicken salad for a year-

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10151 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. In celebration of the grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick is giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewswire)

Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, Chicken Salad Chick's Estero location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the second location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and four additional locations are coming soon.

During its grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests . The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, Dec. 8 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Wooden Charcuterie Board.**

Friday, Dec. 9 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick Water Bottle.**

Saturday, Dec. 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.**

Husband-and-wife team Potesta and Pace of P Squared Ventures are new to Chicken Salad Chick but are no strangers to owning a successful business. The Fort Myers couple share a passion for growing brands that have an outstanding reputation for customer service. Already big fans of the restaurant's robust menu of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches, Potesta and Pace look forward to bringing a new made-from-scratch business to their Southwest Florida community.

"We look forward to opening our second Southwest Florida location in the beautiful community of Estero," said Scott Pace, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in Fort Myers. "Since opening our Fort Myers restaurant in early September, Chicken Salad Chick has quickly become part of the community. Following Hurricane Ian, we received a tremendous response from our customers to our donate-a-meal initiative to feed first responders and healthcare workers, and we look forward to returning the hospitality shown to us as we welcome guests to our Estero location."

Chicken Salad Chick in Estero will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickEsteroFL/ or follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

* An early arrival is highly recommended for guests seeking to be counted as one of the first 100, and each guest will be assigned a number corresponding to their place in line when they arrive, by a member of the Chicken Salad Chick team beginning at 8am. The first 100 guests must remain in line until the restaurant opens and download the Craving Credits app.

Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If a guest leaves the line for any reason, their spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Not eligible in the drive thru. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC Craving Credits app and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick