Gymboree and Mandy Moore Spread Joy and Give Back to Communities this Holiday Season

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced a continued collaboration between Gymboree and actress, singer and philanthropist, Mandy Moore for the 2022 Holiday season. With the goal of spreading holiday cheer, while helping children and families look and feel their best, Gymboree, in partnership with Mandy Moore, will donate over $500,000 worth of clothing and launch a number of filled-to-the-brim Gymboree branded wardrobe closets to families in need across the country through their partnership with national nonprofit, Delivering Good. Located in deserving neighborhoods, these Gymboree branded wardrobe closets will be stocked throughout the year with the brand's newest arrivals, encouraging confidence and self-expression among children in the communities.

Kicking off the holiday season, Gymboree and Ms. Moore unveiled their first community wardrobe at Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena, California. The Gymboree team, Ms. Moore, and one of the Board Members of Delivering Good, Vince Adams, along with Delivering Good's Director of Product Procurement, Merrie Keller, conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event with fun activities for the children and families. The families at the center were treated to personalized gifts, a meet and greet with Ms. Moore, a festive arts and crafts session, and were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

"We could not be more honored to have hosted the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday season with the families of Union Station Homeless Services, Delivering Good, and Mandy," said Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Gymboree. "Gymboree is committed to giving back to children and families in need, especially during what is often a difficult and financially straining time for many. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Mandy and Delivering Good by giving back and spreading holiday cheer to families in need across the nation. From our family at Gymboree to yours, we wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season."

"The holidays are a time for joy, togetherness, and generosity and I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet and give back to the families of Union Station Homeless Services," said Mandy Moore. "I'm so excited to build upon my partnership with Gymboree to help others make magical memories this year. Spending the 2022 holiday season as a family of four will be an experience unlike any other, and moreover, knowing we are giving back to provide support to families across the country will surely make it a holiday season to remember."

To continue its longstanding dedication to spreading joy, Gymboree is partnering with Delivering Good to donate $500,000 worth of children's clothing to families in need across the country. In addition, Gymboree will continue its efforts by launching an additional nine wardrobes through the holiday season that will be matched with organizations that are part of the Delivering Good network. Highlighting the importance of giving back during the holidays, the donation will help families celebrate the season and make memories with their children that will last a lifetime.

"We are so thankful to Gymboree and Mandy Moore for their generosity and helping make the holidays a little brighter for families and children across the nation," said Matthew Fasciano, President and CEO of Delivering Good. "For children struggling with poverty, a new outfit, especially for the holidays, can be life changing. Little moments of selflessness can lead to cherished memories, and these donations will help families celebrate the holidays a little more with their little ones."

Made to celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion, Gymboree's collections are available in size newborn – 12. Gymboree specializes in classic bow-to-toe dressing, including all the details families need to complete their look, including shoes, bowties, hats, hair accessories, and more.

