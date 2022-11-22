Men's Innerwear Brand DAVID ARCHY Warms Up the Holiday Season with Warm Gift Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 22 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's innerwear brand DAVID ARCHY is getting into the holiday spirit with special Black Friday deals on its selected innerwear. Memories of the holiday season often evoke feelings of warmth and coziness, and this is exactly what DAVID ARCHY delivers. The brand has launched a "warm gift" campaign to encourage everyone to prepare a warm gift for themselves and their loved ones, expressing and passing on the warmth of love and get ready for the festival.

The campaign will start Nov. 24 and run through Nov. 28, 2022, shoppers will receive a special holiday season offer for the selected items on DAVID ARCHY's official website and Amazon store. The selected items, ranging from multi-occasion wear, cotton sleepwear, and robe, are all designed to give wearers warmth and comfort this winter. There is nothing better than curling up on the couch and spending a warm night at home with your favorite person while it is freezing outside. With innerwear that features softness and comfort, DAVID ARCHY adds more coziness for a pleasant and lovely winter night.

Featuring a stylish gradient ripple design, the DAVID ARCHY Men's Plush Fleece Sleepwear is more than just sleepwear but also an ideal option for lounging around at home or while traveling. It has a half-velvet fabric that is soft and skin-friendly and provides a perfect combination of softness and comfort. The use of fleece effectively locks in the temperature to keep wearers warm all day long during the cold winter weather. It also comes with a loose sweater version with pockets, ideal for carrying small items.

A similar level of warmth and softness is also offered by the DAVID ARCHY Men's Premium Cotton Sleepwear, which uses a fine natural cotton fabric with a medium thickness. Additionally, the pure cotton fabric ensures breathability and keeps the wearers at ease while they sleep. The collection can easily adapt to a variety of body types without feeling constrained thanks to the use of a high elastic decompression belt and an adjustable tying rope, keeping things relaxed and cozy before bedtime.

The DAVID ARCHY hooded robe has a full-length design with a distinctive large hood, and is ingeniously created to keep the neck and ears warm during the chilly winter days. The satin tie design at the waist and the velvet wrapping add vintage style to the robe, creating cozy at-home vibes as well. It is made of high-quality velvet fabric that is moderately thick and comes with a non-removable self-tie belt which increases comfort and security for daily wear while also making it nearly impossible to lose. Additionally, the two roomy pockets on the robe can keep hands warm and easily accommodate a phone for indoor or outdoor use.

Founded in 2012, DAVID ARCHY is a men's innerwear brand dedicated to first-class craftsmanship and premium quality in creating men's underwear and comfort wear that combines minimalist styles with supreme comfort. Driven by its vision to deliver an unparalleled wearing experience, the brand attaches great importance to detail and materials, developing innovative designs with superior fit and quality that meet the diverse needs of its customers. DAVID ARCHY's product categories span underwear, undershirt, sleepwear, thermal, robe, and socks.

