Quant and UST Partner to Accelerate the Adoption of Institutional Digital Assets Across Financial Services

Partnership empowers banks and capital market participants to tokenise existing asset classes and issue interoperable digital assets, creating new business opportunities and revenue streams quickly and easily

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant, the blockchain for finance pioneer, has partnered with UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, to provide technical integration and tokenisation services to central and commercial banks and capital markets participants.

These services will help financial institutions adopt digital assets, as they increasingly realise the benefits of distributed ledger technologies by issuing digital money and tokenising existing asset classes for greater settlement speed and access to new markets and clients

Quant will provide the foundational technology, and UST will provide support through user interface design and integration via its Sandbox based in their London Innovation Lab. The partnership facilitates the issuance of central bank digital currencies, digital money in the form of commercial stablecoins, and digital securities onto major distributed ledger networks. By working with the two firms, financial institutions can shorten the lifecycle of their blockchain projects to just a few weeks.

Quant utilises low-code APIs to issue highly secure and externally validated digital assets and tokenised currencies. Its Overledger gateway enables business flows used by banks for accounts, payments and settlement, and can plug into exchanges and venues for asset management.

The global tokenisation market was valued at $2 billion in 2021; compounding growth of 24 percent is expected over the next eight years, according to Grand View Research. Additionally, CBDC pilots are now taking place worldwide, which will unlock new capabilities for governments, businesses, and consumers. Today, more than 50 countries are in an advanced phase of exploration for CBDCs, and 19 of the G20 countries are considering a digital currency.

Gilbert Verdian, Founder and CEO of Quant, said, "UST has been at the forefront of blockchain services for almost a decade and their customer focus is aligned with our approach. The partnership will ensure that financial institutions can create new business opportunities and innovate with new DLT-embedded products and services to tokenise existing asset classes."

Daniel Field, Global Head of Blockchain, UST, said, "We have partnered with Quant because of the flexibility and agility inherent in its technology. Built with financial institutions in mind, Quant's Overledger API gateway is the perfect foundation to bring the benefits of blockchain to a multitude of businesses in this sector."

About Quant

Quant is the future of finance. Today.

We unlock the power of blockchain for everyone, by delivering interoperable ecosystems and real-world solutions that simply work so our customers create new business opportunities and build competitive advantage in record time.

We work with financial institutions, governments, multinational companies, and the partners and fintech developers who support them, to deliver enterprise-grade technology built with security and compliance front of mind.

Founded in 2018, Quant is UK-based with a presence in the European Union and the Americas. We spearheaded the Blockchain ISO Standard TC307 adopted by 57 countries and organisations worldwide and solved interoperability with the creation of the world's first blockchain-agnostic API gateway, Overledger. Our leadership team has deep experience in government, financial services, technology, healthcare, and management consulting. Our partners include Amazon Web Services and Oracle, and we're a founding member of the Digital Pound Foundation.

To find out more, visit quant.network.

