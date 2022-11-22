VNET Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
"In the third quarter of 2022, we maintained steady growth across each of our business lines with a continued focus on fulfilling market demand for high-quality and reliable IDC services against the complicated macro backdrop," said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "Led by our dual-core growth strategy, we continued to gain sales momentum in our wholesale business while expanding our customer base with exciting progress in value-added service offerings of our retail business. On top of our success to acquire a wholesale service contract of approximately 15MW with a leading cloud service provider in the third quarter, we recently once again extended our contract with one of our existing wholesale customers, a leading social platform in China, to add new capacity of approximately 33MW. Looking ahead, we still see strong long-term demand with accelerating digital transformation across a wide spectrum of verticals. We will continue to execute prudently yet decisively, strategically positioning VNET to capture rising opportunities and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders along the way."
Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, commented, "We are pleased to report another quarter of results which reflect the effectiveness and agility of our dual-core growth strategy in a challenging macro environment. Our net revenues for the quarter increased by 16.3% year-over-year to RMB1.81 billion and adjusted EBITDA reached RMB455.3 million. We remain confident in our distinctive growth strategy, outstanding value proposition and a powerful suite of service offerings, which empower us to capitalize on long-term prospects of the data center industry."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues increased by 16.3% to RMB1.81 billion (US$255.0 million) from RMB1.56 billion in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 4.9% to RMB707.7 million (US$99.5 million) from RMB674.5 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 39.0%, compared to 43.2% in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 1.1% to RMB455.3 million (US$64.0 million) from RMB450.4 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 25.1%, compared to 28.9% in the same period of 2021.
Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights
- Total cabinets under management increased by 1,829 in the third quarter of 2022 to reach 82,660 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 65,264 as of September 30, 2021.
- Cabinets utilized by customers increased by 1,027 in the third quarter of 2022 to reach 45,527 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 44,500 as of June 30, 2022 and 38,325 as of September 30, 2021.
- Overall utilization rate of cabinets[1] was 55.1% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 55.1% as of June 30, 2022 and 58.7% as of September 30, 2021.
- Retail IDC MRR[2] per cabinet reached RMB9,287 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB9,186 in the second quarter of 2022 and RMB9,296 in the third quarter of 2021.
[1] The overall utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of customer-utilized cabinets by the total cabinets under management at the end of the period. Before the first quarter of 2022, the Company used the compound utilization rate, a metric that was calculated based on the weighted average number of customer-utilized cabinets over the reported period.
[2] Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB1.81 billion (US$255.0 million), representing an increase of 16.3% from RMB1.56 billion in the same period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the increased demand from both wholesale and retail IDC customers, as well as the growth of cloud and VPN services.
GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB316.6 million (US$44.5 million), compared with RMB375.2 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 17.5%, compared to 24.0% in the same period of 2021.
ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB707.7 million (US$99.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB674.5 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 39.0%, compared to 43.2% in the same period of 2021.
OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB310.2 million (US$43.6 million), compared to RMB261.3 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were 17.1%, compared to 16.7% in the same period of 2021.
Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB80.2 million (US$11.3 million), compared to RMB36.4 million in the same period of 2021.
Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB73.4 million (US$10.3 million), compared to RMB53.6 million in the same period of 2021.
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB165.4 million (US$23.3 million), compared to RMB161.9 million in the same period of 2021.
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses and compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, were RMB275.1 million (US$38.7 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB244.0 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were 15.2%, compared to 15.6% in the same period of 2021.
ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB455.3 million (US$64.0 million), representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB450.4 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB35.2 million (US$5.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 25.1%, compared to 28.9% in the same period of 2021.
NET PROFIT/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB425.2 million (US$59.8 million), compared to a net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB156.2 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 included a foreign exchange loss of RMB317.2 million (US$44.6 million), compared to a foreign exchange loss of RMB16.6 million in the same period of 2021.
LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2022 were both RMB0.48 (US$0.07) which represented the equivalent of both RMB2.88 (US$0.42) per American depositary share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted profit/loss per share is calculated using adjusted net profit/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.
As of September 30, 2022, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB3.76 billion (US$528.0 million).
Net cash generated from operating activities, in the third quarter of 2022, was RMB607.4 million (US$85.4 million), compared to RMB134.7 million in the same period of 2021.
Business Outlook
The Company expects net revenues for the full year of 2022 to be in the range of RMB7,250 million to RMB7,550 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB1,800 million to RMB1,950 million.
The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, which does not factor in any of the potential future impacts caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is subject to change.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.
Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.
About VNET
VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
VNET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
As of
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,372,481
3,530,705
496,339
Restricted cash
327,767
219,868
30,909
Accounts and notes receivable, net
1,405,997
1,683,961
236,727
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,049,911
1,988,768
279,577
Amounts due from related parties
167,967
174,334
24,507
Total current assets
5,324,123
7,597,636
1,068,059
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
10,092,419
11,653,367
1,638,204
Intangible assets, net
900,335
1,592,135
223,819
Land use rights, net
337,235
485,407
68,237
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
2,869,338
3,750,424
527,226
Goodwill
1,339,657
1,339,657
188,326
Restricted cash
8,225
5,500
773
Deferred tax assets, net
168,002
106,656
14,993
Long-term investments, net
98,243
33,023
4,642
Other non-current assets
1,957,462
1,076,144
151,282
Total non-current assets
17,770,916
20,042,313
2,817,502
Total assets
23,095,039
27,639,949
3,885,561
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
493,506
647,749
91,059
Accrued expenses and other payables
2,298,089
2,686,116
377,608
Advances from customers
1,041,902
1,204,318
169,300
Deferred revenue
55,695
95,852
13,475
Income taxes payable
43,770
64,652
9,089
Amounts due to related parties
8,772
10,749
1,511
Current portion of long-term borrowings
384,158
410,153
57,658
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
244,032
218,071
30,656
Current portion of deferred government grant
2,074
2,074
292
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
607,997
688,753
96,823
Total current liabilities
5,179,995
6,028,487
847,471
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
2,215,015
3,039,178
427,241
Convertible promissory notes
4,266,951
6,463,682
908,650
Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities
1,119,751
1,241,572
174,537
Unrecognized tax benefits
77,573
86,259
12,126
Deferred tax liabilities
348,404
618,976
87,014
Non-current portion of deferred government grant
2,294
5,489
772
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,284,055
3,117,532
438,256
Total non-current liabilities
10,314,043
14,572,688
2,048,596
Shareholders' equity
Treasury stock
(349,523)
(349,523)
(49,135)
Ordinary shares
60
60
8
Additional paid-in capital
15,198,055
15,258,788
2,145,046
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(90,443)
(8,358)
(1,175)
Statutory reserves
74,462
76,763
10,791
Accumulated deficit
(7,590,382)
(8,304,392)
(1,167,413)
Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity
7,242,229
6,673,338
938,122
Noncontrolling interest
358,772
365,436
51,372
Total shareholders' equity
7,601,001
7,038,774
989,494
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
23,095,039
27,639,949
3,885,561
VNET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenues
1,560,460
1,724,863
1,814,210
255,038
4,444,361
5,184,559
728,834
Cost of revenues
(1,185,225)
(1,367,086)
(1,497,627)
(210,533)
(3,386,299)
(4,154,678)
(584,055)
Gross profit
375,235
357,777
316,583
44,505
1,058,062
1,029,881
144,779
Operating income (expense)
Other operating income
-
1,588
5,763
810
-
47,048
6,614
Sales and marketing
(36,361)
(80,368)
(80,245)
(11,281)
(169,926)
(235,554)
(33,114)
Research and development
(53,591)
(76,740)
(73,350)
(10,311)
(125,452)
(222,705)
(31,307)
General and administrative
(161,930)
(167,044)
(165,436)
(23,257)
(451,419)
(486,717)
(68,422)
(Allowance) reversal for doubtful debt
(9,451)
845
3,096
435
(17,371)
6,574
924
Impairment of loan receivable to potential investee
-
-
-
-
(2,816)
-
-
Total operating expenses
(261,333)
(321,719)
(310,172)
(43,604)
(766,984)
(891,354)
(125,305)
Operating profit
113,902
36,058
6,411
901
291,078
138,527
19,474
Interest income
9,148
8,814
9,455
1,329
22,960
22,818
3,208
Interest expense
(88,013)
(68,530)
(78,733)
(11,068)
(259,587)
(200,382)
(28,169)
Impairment of long-term investment
(3,495)
-
-
-
(3,495)
-
Other income
4,351
2,896
2,169
305
11,786
10,456
1,470
Other expenses
(3,908)
(693)
(3,174)
(446)
(19,202)
(4,219)
(593)
Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes
185,840
(2,321)
13,179
1,853
601,306
71,136
10,000
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(16,588)
(319,875)
(317,157)
(44,585)
27,592
(612,283)
(86,073)
Gain (loss) before income taxes and (loss) gain from equity method investments
201,237
(343,651)
(367,850)
(51,711)
672,438
(573,947)
(80,683)
Income tax expenses
(29,060)
(30,946)
(55,717)
(7,833)
(95,858)
(133,363)
(18,748)
(Loss) gain from equity method investments
(12,027)
1,090
(384)
(54)
(36,937)
2,753
387
Net profit (loss)
160,150
(373,507)
(423,951)
(59,598)
539,643
(704,557)
(99,044)
Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interest
(3,967)
(3,696)
(1,260)
(177)
(12,267)
(7,151)
(1,005)
Net profit (loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
156,183
(377,203)
(425,211)
(59,775)
527,376
(711,708)
(100,049)
Profit (loss) per share
Basic
0.18
(0.43)
(0.48)
(0.07)
0.60
(0.80)
(0.11)
Diluted
(0.03)
(0.43)
(0.48)
(0.07)
(0.08)
(0.84)
(0.12)
Shares used in profit (loss) per share computation
Basic*
863,643,659
886,204,618
888,443,329
888,443,329
863,755,692
886,886,953
124,676,594
Diluted*
897,643,660
886,204,618
888,443,329
888,443,329
902,513,487
920,886,954
129,456,239
Profit (loss) per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
Basic
1.08
(2.58)
(2.88)
(0.42)
3.60
(4.80)
(0.66)
Diluted
(0.18)
(2.58)
(2.88)
(0.42)
(0.48)
(5.04)
(0.72)
* Shares used in profit (loss) per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.
VNET GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Gross profit
375,235
357,777
316,583
44,505
1,058,062
1,029,881
144,778
Plus: depreciation and amortization
297,046
362,003
388,217
54,575
852,185
1,077,613
151,488
Plus: share-based compensation expenses
2,211
(6,066)
2,876
404
9,781
(1,330)
(187)
Adjusted cash gross profit
674,492
713,714
707,676
99,484
1,920,028
2,106,164
296,079
Adjusted cash gross margin
43.2 %
41.4 %
39.0 %
39.0 %
43.2 %
40.6 %
40.6 %
Operating expenses
(261,333)
(321,719)
(310,172)
(43,604)
(766,984)
(891,354)
(125,305)
Plus: share-based compensation expenses
2,397
53,551
32,355
4,549
57,189
127,291
17,894
Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition
14,959
17,453
2,685
377
14,959
37,398
5,257
Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee
-
-
-
-
2,816
-
-
Adjusted operating expenses
(243,977)
(250,715)
(275,132)
(38,678)
(692,020)
(726,665)
(102,154)
Operating profit
113,902
36,058
6,411
901
291,078
138,527
19,474
Plus: depreciation and amortization
316,951
385,876
410,988
57,776
914,794
1,146,473
161,169
Plus: share-based compensation expenses
4,608
47,485
35,231
4,953
66,970
125,961
17,707
Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition
14,959
17,453
2,685
377
14,959
37,398
5,257
Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee
-
-
-
-
2,816
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
450,420
486,872
455,315
64,007
1,290,617
1,448,359
203,607
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28.9 %
28.2 %
25.1 %
25.1 %
29.0 %
27.9 %
27.9 %
VNET GROUP, INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit (loss)
160,150
(373,507)
(423,951)
(59,598)
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash generated from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
316,951
385,876
410,988
57,776
Share-based compensation expenses
4,608
47,485
35,231
4,953
Others
(41,287)
447,480
436,876
61,415
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts and notes receivable
(245,169)
(137,720)
64,291
9,038
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(148,754)
526,090
84,574
11,889
Accounts and notes payable
51,462
76,070
(47,279)
(6,646)
Accrued expenses and other payables
113,093
21,363
158,009
22,213
Deferred revenue
5,183
19,989
20,086
2,824
Advances from customers
8,314
70,884
(33,711)
(4,739)
Others
(89,879)
(141,299)
(97,697)
(13,734)
Net cash generated from operating activities
134,672
942,711
607,417
85,391
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(650,599)
(527,867)
(563,546)
(79,222)
Purchases of intangible assets
(8,466)
(12,690)
(16,976)
(2,386)
Payments for investments
(391,522)
(38,280)
(36,631)
(5,149)
(Payments for) proceeds from other investing activities
(442,027)
208
2,670
375
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,492,614)
(578,629)
(614,482)
(86,382)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank borrowings
385,364
18,860
273,169
38,401
Repayment of bank borrowings
(7,469)
(43,275)
(73,070)
(10,272)
Payments for finance lease
(129,699)
(75,145)
(116,896)
(16,433)
Proceeds from (payments for) other financing activities
8,204
(62,119)
(10,438)
(1,467)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
256,400
(161,679)
72,765
10,229
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
11,540
48,962
74,119
10,418
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,090,002)
251,365
139,818
19,656
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
5,021,490
3,364,890
3,616,255
508,365
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
3,931,488
3,616,255
3,756,073
528,021
