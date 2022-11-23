ARIS MINING FILES NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FOR ITS UPDATED MARMATO EXPANSION PFS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: TPRFF) announces it has filed an updated Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report for its Marmato expansion project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the Technical Report). The Technical Report has an effective date of June 30, 2022, and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its November 14, 2022 news release. The Technical Report is available on Aris Mining's website at www.aris-mining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a Canadian company led by an executive team with a track record of creating value through building globally relevant mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Mining operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 230,000 ounces of gold in 2021. Aris Mining also operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a large-scale gold/copper project. Aris Mining plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification. Aris Mining promotes the formalization of small-scale mining as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com and www.sedar.com.

