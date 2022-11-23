DOLCE&GABBANA X MYTHERESA: LAUNCH OF AN EXCLUSIVE SKI COLLECTION

MUNICH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury online retailer Mytheresa and Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana will collaborate on their 7th exclusive collection for women, available globally from November 23rd 2022.

By mixing Dolce&Gabbana's beloved zebra print and graphic DG logo in new color nuances of white, black, and burgundy with high-tech fabrics, the new collection presents creations that combine aesthetics and functionality. Perfect for holidays in the mountains the exclusive designs work as high-performance skiwear while also being just as suitable for an après-ski city stroll.

The exclusive collection comprises technical overalls featuring the zebra print, puffer jackets in jacquard with the Dolce&Gabbana logo, turtleneck tops in printed technical fabric, technical nylon trousers with logo details as well as snow accessories such as hats, gloves, snowboards, skies, and ski poles, printed helmets, trekking boots, belt bags, backpacks and goggles with the Dolce&Gabbana logo.

The Dolce&Gabbana x Mytheresa exclusive ski collection for womenswear launches globally on Mytheresa from November 23rd within a dedicated editorial story directed by Mytheresa Chief Creative Officer Julian Paul, photographed by Bella Lieberberge and featuring model Issa Lish.

About Dolce&Gabbana

Established in 1985, Dolce&Gabbana is an international leader in the fashion and luxury goods sector. The founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have always been the creative and stylistic source of all the brand's activities as well as the drivers behind the development strategies.

The Group creates, produces and distributes high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, accessories, jewelry and watches. The brand is present in the prêt-à-porter segment with Men's, Women's and Children's Collections. In 2021, Dolce&Gabbana launched Dolce&Gabbana Casa, a homeware line dedicated to furniture and furnishing complements. The following year, the company announced the creation of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty with direct control of the manufacture, sales and distribution of its fragrance and make-up products. Since 2012, the brand has developed the Alta Moda project which further expanded into Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria Collections.

The Eyewear category is entrusted to Luxottica, a licensee partner.

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fiscal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21). (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

