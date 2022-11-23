Xoxoday strengthens global footprint with new leadership in the American market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company known for its rewards, incentives, loyalty, & engagement infrastructure for businesses, has recently onboarded Paul Haynes as EVP, Americas to further its global ambitions, scale the Americas business, and better serve customers with a glocal approach.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Paul has successfully driven large-scale global sales operations and strategic partnership efforts with high-growth startups & enterprises. Closely associated with SaaS technologies, his experience in developing robust global engagement, consumer, & channel programs culminated in his most recent stint as Founder and ex-President of the Haynes Performance Group, focused on driving sales in the global HCM, loyalty, incentive, channel, & employee engagement space.

Paul's experience strategically aligns with Xoxoday's technology infrastructure to enhance their 3 SaaS offerings for customers globally - Empuls for employee engagement, Plum for customer rewards, and Compass for incentive compensation & commissions management for sales & channel partners. This follows a string of strategic hires across geographies as Xoxoday aims to elevate business experiences on the global turf, integrating cross-border best practices with a localized approach to driving solutions for customers.

Speaking on the company's vision, Sumit Khandelwal, Co-Founder, Xoxoday, stated, "Our growth strategy is people strategy. In times of product-led growth, we get all our momentum from people-led growth. Being an industry veteran and a market champion, Paul has already brought in some key transformations, generating the right momentum we need to deliver on our mission to make growth stories rewarding for businesses worldwide."

Enthused about the new journey, Paul Haynes , EVP, Americas, Xoxoday said, "I'm excited to collaborate with the experienced founding team and talented individuals at Xoxoday. Their mission is right in line with my vision for where this industry is headed globally. I look forward to furthering our ambitions of becoming a dominant global force in the rewards, engagement, & loyalty industry."

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum , Empuls , and Compass . Xoxoday works with more than 5,000 clients across 100+ countries and over 80 million end-users. Xoxoday is a 380+ strong team with nine global offices across USA, Ireland, UAE, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

Media Contact

manoj@xoxoday.com

+918095134420

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224198/Xoxoday_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Xoxoday