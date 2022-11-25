Jianpu Technology Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, December 2, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results, on December 2, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 2, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 2, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): 1-888-346-8982 International: 1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong, China: 852-3018-4992 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Jianpu Technology Inc.".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.jianpu.ai.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until December 9, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 3587296

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The company connects users with financial service providers in a convenient, efficient, and secure way. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with customized search results and recommendations tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through integrated channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management services and solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jianpu Technology Inc.

(IR)Oscar Chen, E-mail: IR@rong360.com

(PR)Amanda Hu, E-mail: Media@rong360.com

Tel: +86 (10) 6242 706

Christensen Advisory

Suri Cheng, E-mail: suri.cheng@christensencomms.com

Tel: +86 185 0060 8364

Crystal Lai, E-mail: crystal.lai@chrisentensencomms.com

Tel: +852 2232 3907

In US:

Christensen Advisory

Linda Bergkamp, E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Tel: +1 480 353 6648

View original content:

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.