Arden 55+ Living Promotes Natalie Edeburn to Director of Operations

Edeburn brings 25+ years of industry expertise to the active adult living portfolio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden , an innovative portfolio of 55+ active adult living communities delivering in the Southeast, is pleased to announce the promotion of Charlotte native Natalie Edeburn to the role of Director of Operations. In this inaugural position, she will be instrumental in establishing best-in-class methodologies to support operational performance and developing company policies and procedures.

Arden 55+ Living (PRNewsfoto/Arden) (PRNewswire)

Edeburn joined Arden earlier this year with over 25 years of real estate and property management industry experience throughout the Southeast. She is a proven leader known for her passion in operational excellence, implementing new systems, and building high-performing teams. In her new role, Edeburn will be actively involved in all aspects of the assets and oversee the entire active adult portfolio. "I am excited about this new role which blends my experience in organizational leadership and my passion for creating effective strategies.

The end goal of positively impacting our resident's lives is my personal motivation and perfectly aligns with both my vision and Arden's."

Prior to joining Arden, Edeburn served as Regional Vice President for RKW Residential and Pegasus Residential. Edeburn was previously a Director of Real Estate at Greystar where she managed over 6,500 units and a team of Regional Property Managers.

"Under Natalie's leadership, we know that she will be integral in inspiring excellence, growth, and consistently impressive property management operations," said Jim Lindsey, Managing Partner of Arden 55+ Living. "We know that she is perfectly positioned with the variety of skills needed to lead our new and growing active adult vertical."

Arden 55+ Living active adult communities will offer maintenance-free living with robust person-centered amenity areas featuring universal design concepts. Arden is also dedicated to inspiring healthier communities by connecting people and purpose to their greater local communities.

To learn more about Arden, visit www.onearden.com .

About Arden

Founded in 2020, Arden is expertly designing a new option for 55+ community living across the Southeast that is dedicated to empowering residents' lives through possibility, inclusivity and accessibility. Housing is essential, but the traditional senior housing option is inaccessible to most. Arden provides a brand new value-driven option for those seeking to be part of an engaged and active living community. For more information, visit www.onearden.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arden