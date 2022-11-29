CRYPTOCURRENCY TAX SOFTWARE PROVIDER, COINLEDGER, ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH SOLANA BLOCKCHAIN

Popular cryptocurrency tax software now supports automatic tax reporting for users of the Solana blockchain.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLedger, a leading tax reporting platform for cryptocurrency, DeFi, and NFT users, today announced its official integration with the Solana blockchain (SOL). Users who interact with Solana via decentralized applications and wallets can now import their transaction history directly to CoinLedger to automate all of their capital gains, losses, and income tax reporting.

"We are excited to expand our tax reporting infrastructure to the Solana ecosystem," said David Kemmerer, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinLedger. "The transaction volume and developer activity on Solana speaks for itself. We couldn't be more excited about helping to unlock even more innovation within the ecosystem by reducing the friction associated with transacting on Solana—through seamless tax reporting for all."

The interoperable nature of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with transfers across different blockchains like Solana, can create tax reporting nightmares for individuals. CoinLedger solves this problem by integrating directly with leading exchanges, wallets, and blockchains to allow any cryptocurrency user to track their digital-asset transaction history across the entire crypto-economy.

By simply copy/pasting their public Solana wallet address to CoinLedger, users can now automatically import and account for all of their historical transactions with the click of a button. From here, they can generate complete capital gains, losses, and income tax reports from their transaction history.

About Solana

Solana is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps for the world. To learn more about Solana, please visit https://solana.com/.

About CoinLedger

CoinLedger enables seamless tax reporting for participants of the digital asset economy. Founded in 2018, CoinLedger was built to reduce the friction of participating in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by making tax reporting as simple as possible. By directly integrating with major exchanges, wallets, blockchains, and NFT platforms, CoinLedger provides a unified dashboard for users to track and monitor their cryptocurrency activity. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, buying and selling NFTs, or staking on DeFi protocols, CoinLedger makes tracking your portfolio and reporting your taxes easier than ever. For more information, visit https://coinledger.io/.

