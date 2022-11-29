InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Apply Lotions (TRO 724)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and strain-free means of applying lotion or medications to hard-to-reach areas such as the back and shoulders," said an inventor, from Aurora, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE MOISTURIZER. My design could reduce the hassle and mess associated with applying these products."

The invention provides an improved way to apply lotions, medications or sunscreens or other products to various areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-724, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

