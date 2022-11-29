North Highland Named in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting Report

North Highland included as one of the 12 Specialist Service Providers

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was named in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Operations Consulting report. Gartner considers "supply chain strategy and planning consulting a subset of corporate strategy consulting", which it defines as "strategic advisory services that analyze risks and opportunities for clients, working with them to develop a detailed strategic roadmap."

"The key to our supply chain strategy is our ability to solve our clients' challenges through innovation and transformation," said Andrew Billings, North Highland vice president. "We believe our inclusion in this Gartner report is an acknowledgment of our greatest strategy toward problem solving, which is our people."

As the Leading Change and Transformation consultancy, we specialize in helping clients through their supply chain network transformation journeys, applying data analytics, innovative tools, and lasting implementation techniques to drive performance improvement that balances customer service, efficiency, and employee engagement.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

