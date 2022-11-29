Sanya Welcomes PGA of America Learning and Performance Center at Yalong Bay to Fuel Golf Industry Growth

SANYA, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America Learning and Performance Center at Yalong Bay officially opened on Nov. 25 at the Yalong Bay Golf Club in Sanya, the most popular tourist destination on China's Hainan Island, known for its pristine beaches and abundant outdoor sport facilities. It comes as Hainan is making efforts to diversify tourism by creating a central base for the local golf industry.

"Sanya is a perfect place to accommodate international sports organizations and grow their presence given the city's ideal natural resources and sports industry environment," said Albert Yip, director general of the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board. "The establishment of the new PGA golf training center comes in line with the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board's commitment to boosting local tourism and high-end consumption by bringing in more sports training institutes and projects to advance our international influence."

With the new PGA of America Learning and Performance Center at Yalong Bay, Hainan Meiguang Tourism, which runs the Yalong Bay Golf Club and PacificPine Sports, a leading nationwide sports education provider in China, are expected to share their resources and adopt the advanced educational modules designed by PGA of America. The new center also plans to deploy PGA's mature management system to ensure a smooth and fruitful training experience for all golf players.

In a bid to nurture the best talent, the new learning and performance center has put a key focus on developing the full potential of young golf players and other golf-goers.

Also, it is hoped that the new PGA learning center will boost the development of the golf industry. With its sound training system, the new center aims to promote and popularize the sport of golf across China.

Since 2018, PGA of America centers have launched in many cities across China, with Mission Hills Golf Club setting up golf academies in Shenzhen, Dongguan and Haikou, followed by the establishment of multiple training and performance centers in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Sanya.

The PGA of America learning centers across China have nurtured a group of outstanding and talented teenage players, such as Xiaowen Yin, Jiayi Wang and Emily Hun.

Given the city's abundant industry resources and well-designed golf courses, Sanya is home to multiple prestigious golf clubs — including Yalong Bay Golf Club, Luhuitou Golf Club, Sun Valley Golf Resort and Sanya Begonia Bay Peninsula Golf Club — making it a top destination for lovers of the sport.

Designed by the US master-designer Robert Trent Jones, Yalong Bay Golf Club is equipped with an 18-hole course that covers an area of 68 hectares, with a par of 72, 98 bunkers, and a 120,000-square-meter snaking river dissecting the golf course.

To facilitate the various needs for educational purposes, the Yalong Bay learning center has built multiple facilities, including golf training analysis rooms, physical training rooms and multimedia screening halls.

Also, in order to meet the demand of golf players on different levels, the new PGA training center at Yalong Bay offers a wide range of courses covering workshops, private tutoring, corporate team building, mental training and physical training.

"With Sanya's strong resources, we are confident that we can build a decent base for golf education here, so we can offer golf lovers from across the country high-quality and world-class golf training," said Robert Davis, a seasoned golf coach certified by the PGA of America who leads the coach team at the new PGA center at Yalong Bay.

