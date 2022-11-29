STOLI® WINS BIG AGAIN IN BTI'S ANNUAL VODKA TASTING

elit™ Named Best Vodka of The Year; Stoli® Takes Home Platinum and Gold

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group today announced platinum winning, ultra-premium vodka elit™, was named Best Vodka of the Year in 2022 by Beverage Testing Institute (BTI). Joining elit™ in the coveted platinum category is Stoli Gold™ Vodka, along with outstanding wins in the gold category from Stoli® Vodka, Stoli Cucumber™, Stoli Blueberry™, and Stoli Orange™, and a silver for Stoli Raspberry™. This is an eleventh time platinum win for elit™, a score unbeaten by any other vodka.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our outstanding vodka portfolio. It is a reflection on the quality of our product, our partners around the globe that help us deliver on our commitment to excellence and our people that continue to go above and beyond," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. "Despite the chaos that 2022 brought in terms of war, supply disruption, recovery from COVID and demand for rapid innovation to combat crisis climate, the Stoli family showed up and stood up for the values for which we are known, trust and commitment to integrity."

elit™ was rated 'Superlative 97/100' for the eleventh time by BTI, a record score unmet by any other vodka. Stoli Gold™ (96) took home a platinum award. In the high performing gold category Stoli® secured wins for Stoli® Vodka (92), Stoli Cucumber™ (95), Stoli Blueberry™ (92), and Stoli Orange™ (90). Stoli Raspberry™ (89) was awarded a silver. This year's recognition as Best Vodka of the Year, along with platinum wins in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, places elit™ in a category of its own, as one of the highest-rated vodkas in the world.

BTI's testing process is highly competitive and rigorous. Their revered panel of industry experts use their extensive professional experience, expertise, and palates to test the aroma, flavor, and structure of the vodka. Their evaluation is compliant with BTI's proprietary blind tasting methodology co-developed with Cornell University, and custom-built software.

"This is an esteemed win for Stoli Group, setting a new benchmark for ultra-premium spirits globally," continued McKinney. "With hand-made precision, and cutting-edge technology, we are evolving the vodka category."

About Stoli Group

Stoli Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liqueurs, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

