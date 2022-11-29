Yuyu Pharma Plans to Enter the U.S. and European Markets for Hair Loss Treatment

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the World Congress for Hair Research 2022 (Melbourne, Australia), Yuyu Pharma shared its plans to conduct clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe for its Dutasteride Tablet ("DUT") for the treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia ("AGA").

DUT was developed to improve the convenience and comfort for patients by creating a tablet smaller in size while keeping the exact same dosage of 0.5mg. There are plans to have a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. FDA and Scientific Advice meeting with Europe's EMA next year.

Dutasteride inhibits both Type I and Type II 5-alpha reductase which act to transform testosterone, a male hormone, into a DHT hormone. In scientific studies, excess DHT is understood to be the cause of hair loss.

Wonsang Robert Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma said "Dutasteride has been approved and is prescribed to patients with AGA in Korea and Japan. But it is not approved as a hair loss treatment in the U.S. and Europe. We hope to do trials to get AGA on-label in both US and Europe."

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a Korean pharmaceutical company founded in 1941 that manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and food supplements. The company is also committed to developing innovative therapeutics in the areas of Neurology, Urology, and Ophthalmology. Yuyu's Mission is to improve the quality of life and enhance well-being for all individuals by developing innovative healthcare products and services.

