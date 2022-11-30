Celebrity Chef Carla Hall Comes to Atlanta's Colony Square to Ring in the Holidays with Families and Fans and Kick off Children's Pajama Drive for Pajama Program

WHAT:

Carla will usher in the holidays with kids of all ages and celebrate the arrival of the new

crop of Cosmic Crisp® apples, available nationwide in grocery stores December 1. She

will make crafts, read from her book, and kick off a children's pajama drive, benefitting

the Pajama Program. Fans are encouraged to bring new, packaged pajamas to Colony

Square to meet Carla. The first 50 people to place pajamas in the collection bin will

receive a free copy of Carla's book and have the opportunity to get it signed. Pajamas

will be collected December 3-24 at Sprouts Farmers Market located on Piedmont Road

(1845 Piedmont Avenue NE, Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30324). Look for the Santa sacks near

the Cosmic Crisp® display in the produce department.



