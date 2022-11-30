ELEVEN EXPERTS FROM LEADING MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS AND EIGHT EXPERTS FROM EISAI* PUBLISH FULL RESULTS OF LECANEMAB PHASE 3 CONFIRMATORY CLARITY AD STUDY FOR EARLY ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE IN THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Corporate headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, "Biogen") announced today that the results from Eisai's large global Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity AD clinical study of lecanemab (development code: BAN2401), an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD) with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology in the brain, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the world's most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals. For the details of the paper, please refer to here.

Eisai logo and Biogen logo (PRNewsfoto/Eisai Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The rapid publication of the Clarity AD study results demonstrates Eisai's strong commitment to trust and transparency based on Eisai's human health care mission. Eisai and Biogen remain committed to disclosing data and information on lecanemab. If approved, we will work to bring the drug expeditiously to people living with early AD and their families.

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such an investigational agent will successfully gain health authority approval.

*See Section 1 of "Notes to Editors"

Contacts MEDIA CONTACT: Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-5120 Eisai Inc. (U.S.) Libby Holman + 1-201-753-1945 Libby_Holman@eisai.com Eisai Europe, Ltd. (Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Russia) EMEA Communications Department EMEA-comms@eisai.net INVESTOR CONTACT: Eisai Co., Ltd. Investor Relations Department TEL: +81-(0)70-8688-9685 MEDIA CONTACT: Biogen Inc. Natacha Gassenbach + 1-857-777-6573 public.affairs@biogen.com INVESTOR CONTACT: Biogen Inc. Mike Hencke + 1-781-464-2442 IR@biogen.com

[Notes to editors]

1. Lecanemab Published Article in The New England Journal of Medicine

Christopher H. van Dyck1), Chad J. Swanson2), Paul Aisen3), Randall J. Bateman4), Christopher Chen5), Michelle Gee6), Michio Kanekiyo2), David Li2), Larisa Reyderman2), Sharon Cohen7), Lutz Froelich8), Sadao Katayama9), Marwan Sabbagh11), Bruno Vellas12), David Watson13), Shobha Dhadda2), Michael Irizarry2), Lynn D. Kramer2), and Takeshi Iwatsubo10). Trial of Lecanemab in Early Alzheimer's Disease. N Engl J Med 2022.

The authors' affiliations are as follows: 1)The Alzheimer's Disease Research Unit, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT; 2)Eisai, Nutley, NJ; 3)The Alzheimer's Therapeutic Research Institute, University of Southern California, San Diego; 4)Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis; 5)The Memory, Aging, and Cognition Center, Department of Pharmacology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore; 6)Eisai, Hatfield, United Kingdom; 7)Toronto Memory Program, Toronto; 8)Medical Faculty Mannheim, University of Heidelberg, Central Institute of Mental Health, Mannheim, Germany; 9)Katayama Medical Clinic, Okayama, Japan; 10)the Department of Neuropathology, Graduate School of Medicine, University of Tokyo, and the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, Tokyo, Japan; 11)Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix, AZ; 12)Toulouse Gerontopole University Hospital, Université Paul Sabatier, INSERM Unité 1295, Toulouse, France; and 13)Alzheimer's Research and Treatment Center, Wellington, FL.

2. About Lecanemab

Lecanemab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. Lecanemab selectively binds to neutralize and eliminate soluble, toxic amyloid-beta (Aβ) aggregates (protofibrils) that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in AD. As such, lecanemab may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Currently, lecanemab is being developed as the only anti- Aβ antibody that can be used for the treatment of early AD without the need for titration.

In July 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Eisai's Biologics License Application (BLA) for lecanemab under the accelerated approval pathway and granted Priority Review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date (PDUFA) is set for January 6, 2023. The FDA has agreed that the results of Clarity AD can serve as the confirmatory study to verify the clinical benefit of lecanemab. In an effort to secure traditional FDA approval for lecanemab as soon as possible, Eisai submitted the BLA through the FDA's Accelerated Approval Pathway so that the agency could complete its review of all lecanemab data with the exception of the data from the confirmatory Clarity AD study. In March 2022, Eisai began submitting application data, with the exception of Clarity AD data, to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) under the prior assessment consultation system. Eisai will discuss the results of Clarity AD study with regulatory authorities in the U.S., Japan and Europe with the aim to file for traditional approval in the U.S. and for marketing authorization applications in Japan and Europe by the end of Eisai's FY2022, which ends March 31, 2023.

Since July 2020 the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in AD and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, Eisai and Biogen.

Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing. Furthermore, Eisai has initiated a lecanemab subcutaneous dosing Phase 1 study.

3. About the Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen for AD

Eisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments since 2014. Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both companies co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

4. About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for AD

Since 2005, Eisai and BioArctic have had a long-term collaboration regarding the development and commercialization of AD treatments. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement with BioArctic in December 2007. The development and commercialization agreement on the antibody lecanemab back-up was signed in May 2015.

5. About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with working on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter @Eisai_SDGs.

6. About Biogen

As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Sir Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today, Biogen has a leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and developed the first and only approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Biogen is also commercializing biosimilars and focusing on advancing one of the industry's most diversified pipelines in neuroscience that will transform the standard of care for patients in several areas of high unmet need.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Biogen Safe Harbor

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about the potential clinical effects of lecanemab; the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of lecanemab; potential regulatory discussions, submissions and approvals and the timing thereof; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; the anticipated benefits and potential of Biogen's collaboration arrangements with Eisai; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs, including lecanemab; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These statements may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "will," "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical studies may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical studies and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including without limitation unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical studies, including the Clarity AD clinical trial and AHEAD 3-45 study; the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs or delays; the risk of other unexpected hurdles; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of Biogen's drug candidates, including lecanemab; actual timing and content of submissions to and decisions made by the regulatory authorities regarding lecanemab; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of lecanemab; failure to protect and enforce Biogen's data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; product liability claims; third party collaboration risks; and the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Biogen's business, results of operations and financial condition. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Biogen's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen's most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on Biogen's current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release. Biogen does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eisai Inc.