FirstEnergy Building New Transmission Line in Northeast Ohio

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is constructing a new high-voltage transmission line in Lorain County, Ohio, that will enhance service reliability for approximately 28,000 customers and accommodate increasing demand for electricity in the future.

The 138-kilovolt transmission line, built alongside existing power lines, extends from a substation in the city of Lorain to a substation in Wellington Township and will improve service for customers in the Wellington, Carlisle, Homer and Seville areas.

The $24.7 million project includes installation of seven miles of new power line along the route and the reconfiguration of 20 miles of existing transmission line. ATSI will also expand the substation in Wellington to accommodate the installation of new equipment. Expected to be in service in May 2023, the line will provide a second source of power to the area that will help reduce potential outages and support future growth and economic development.

"This project will enhance the reliability, resiliency and efficiency of the transmission system and ensure that we can continue to meet the current and future needs of thousands of customers in Lorain County," said Carl Bridenbaugh, FirstEnergy's vice president of Transmission.

The project is part of Energizing the Future, a multi-year initiative designed to upgrade FirstEnergy's transmission system with advanced equipment and technologies that will reinforce the power grid and help reduce the frequency and duration of customer outages. Since 2014, FirstEnergy has upgraded or replaced existing power lines, incorporated smart technology into the grid and upgraded dozens of substations with new equipment and enhanced security features.

ATSI provides transmission services in Ohio and in the western portion of Pennsylvania and owns or maintains more than 8,100 miles of transmission lines, substations and other facilities.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

