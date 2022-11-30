The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company and leading producer of premium cannabis brands, announces that the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 3,486,888 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a deemed issuance price of $0.7337 per Common Share, to settle approximately $2,558,330 of aggregate indebtedness of certain subsidiaries of the Company (the "Indebtedness"), pursuant to certain loan settlement agreements. Such Common Shares will be issued in reliance on certain prospectus exemptions available under securities legislation and will be subject to a four-month plus one day statutory hold period. The issuance of such Common Shares to settle the Indebtedness remains subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including BZAM, The Green Organic Dutchman, -ness, Highly Dutch Organics, TABLE TOP, Cruuzy and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, Superflower and Snackbar. TGOD operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan, and is rapidly expanding its offerings to a growing number of consumers across Canada.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca and www.bzamheadquarters.com.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

